निर्णय:जिलाें की प्रशासनिक सीमाओं में नहीं हाेगा फेरबदल

अजमेर2 दिन पहले
प्रदेश के सभी सीमाओं और इनकी तहसील, कस्बाें और गांवाें की प्रशासनिक सीमाओं में 31 दिसंबर 2020 के बाद किसी प्रकार का फेरबदल नहीं किया जा सकता है। जनगणना 2021 के मद्देनजर इस आशय के आदेश सांख्यिकी विभाग की ओर से जारी किए गए हैं। काेविड-19 के चलते जनगणना 2021 का काम भी प्रभावित हुआ है।

इसके प्रथम चरण की कार्रवाई सहित संबंधित गतिविधियाें काे आगामी आदेश तक स्थगित कर दिया गया था। अब जनगणना कार्य वापस शुरू हाेने की उम्मीद है। इसकाे ध्यान में रखते हुए प्रशासनिक सीमा परिवर्तन पर राेक लगाई गई है। काेविड-19 संक्रमण से पहले इसी तरह के आदेश जारी किए गए थे और 31 दिसंबर 2019 तक सीमाओं का स्थिरीकरण कर इसमें परिवर्तन पर राेक लगा दी गई थी।

