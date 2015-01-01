पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुष्कर पशु मेला:इस बार पुष्कर पशु मेला नहीं भरेगा, पशुपालकों से भी नहीं आने का आग्रह,श्री पुष्कर पशु मेला 2020 को निरस्त कर दिया गया है

अजमेर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोविड-19 का असर इस बार पुष्कर पशु मेला पर भी पड़ा है। पशु पालन विभाग ने पुष्कर मेला 2020 को निरस्त कर दिया है और पशु पालकों से भी मेले में नहीं आने का आग्रह किया है। विभाग की ओर से गुरुवार को इस संबंध में दिशा-निर्देश जारी किए गए।पशुपालन विभाग के संयुक्त निदेशक डॉ. प्रफुल्ल माथुर ने बताया कि कोविड-19 के संक्रमण के फैलाव को रोकने के दृष्टिगत गृह विभाग द्वारा जारी गाइडलाइन एवं संयुक्त शासन सचिव पशुपालन विभाग राजस्थान सरकार जयपुर के आदेशों के अनुसार श्री पुष्कर पशु मेला 2020 को निरस्त कर दिया गया है। राजस्थान के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों से आये पशुपालकों के आवागमन को रोकने के लिए आग्रह किया जा रहा है। विभागीय सूत्रों का कहना है कि यह पहला अवसर है जब पुष्कर में पशु मेला नहीं भर रहा है। इस मेले का देश विदेश में बड़ा आकर्षण है।

ऊंट व घोड़े रहते हैं आकर्षण का केंद्र | पशु मेले की मुख्यतया पहचान ऊंट और घोड़े ही होते हैं। देश के विभिन्न हिस्सों से पशु पालक ऊंट और घोड़ों की खरीद फरोख्त के लिए यहां पहुंचते हैं। एक साथ देशी-विदेशी संस्कृति का दर्शन यहां होता है। इस बार ऐसे नजारे देखने को नहीं मिल पाएंगे।

दीपावली के बाद ही पशुपालक आ जाते हैं | विभागीय सूत्रों के मुताबिक हर साल दीपावली के तुरंत बाद से ही पुष्कर में पशु पालकों का अपने पशुओं के साथ आने का सिलसिला शुरू हो जाता है। यह रौनक करीब 15-20 दिन तक बनी रहती है। पशु पालन विभाग की ओर से रवन्ना काटे जाते हैं। मेला क्षेत्र में ही विभिन्न विभागों की ओर से प्रदर्शनी आदि के आयोजन किए जाते हैं। पर्यटन विभाग विदेशी सैलानियों को आकर्षित करने के लिए मटका रैस, लंबी मूछें, दुल्हन, पगड़ी बांधना आदि प्रतियोगिताएं आयोजित करता है, लेकिन इस बार ऐसे नजारे देखने को नहीं मिलेंगे।

