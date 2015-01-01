पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एटीएम से छेड़छाड़:4.80 लाख की अवैध निकासी के मामले में तीन आरोपी गिरफ्तार, पूछताछ जारी

एटीएम के साथ छेड़छाड़ कर 4 लाख 80 हजार की अवैध निकासी के मामले में तीन आरोपितों को पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

अजमेर के डिग्गी बाजार स्थित एसबीआई के एटीएम के साथ छेड़छाड़ कर 4 लाख 80 हजार की अवैध निकासी के मामले में तीन आरोपितों को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस आरोपितों से पूछताछ कर रही है।

आरपीएस छवि ने बताया कि बैंक के मेनेजर अनिल तंवर की रिपोर्ट पर सरकारी सम्पति से छेड़छाड़, अवैध निकासी व धोखाधडी सहित आईटी एक्ट में मुकदमा दर्ज कर जांच शुरू की। इस मामले में नकनपुर पुलिस थाना पुन्हाना जिला नूह मेवात हरियाणा निवासी तोफिक मेव, लुहिंगा कला पुलिस थाना पुन्हाना जिला नूह मेवात हरियाणा निवासी मोहम्मद शकील, बिसरू पुलिस थाना बिच्छोर जिला नूह मेवात हरियाणा निवासी सलमान खान पूछताछ कर रही है।

अलवर गेट थाना पुलिस ने किया था गिरफ्तार
22 नवम्बर को एसबीआई बैंक शाखा लोको वर्कशॉप अजमेर के शाखा प्रबन्धक रामवरन सिंह ने अलवर गेट थाने में रिपोर्ट दी कि हमारी शाखा के एटीएम मशीनों में विगत कुछ दिनों में अनजान व्यक्तियों की ओर से मशीन के साथ छेडछाड कर एटीएम मशीन को नुकसान पहुंचाया और अनाधिकृत तरीके से नकद निकासी की गई। जिसका पता सीएमएस कंपलेंट में प्राप्त शिकायतों का गहन निरीक्षण व सीसीटीवी फुटेज का अवलोकन करने पर पता लगा। इस पर मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू की। 4 आरोपियों को 24 नवम्बर को गिरफ्तार कर उनके कब्जे से कार, स्कूटी, 12 एटीएम कार्ड व 11 हजार रूपये की नकद भी जब्त किए। पुलिस ने इस मामले में आरोपी नकनपुर पुलिस थाना पुन्हाना जिला नूह मेवात हरियाणा निवासी तोफिक मेव, लुहिंगा कला पुलिस थाना पुन्हाना जिला नूह मेवात हरियाणा निवासी मोहम्मद शकील, बिसरू पुलिस थाना बिच्छोर जिला नूह मेवात हरियाणा निवासी सलमान खान, लुहिंगा पुलिस थाना पुन्हाना जिला नूह मेवात हरियाणा निवासी अजीज मेव को गिरफ्तार किया।

