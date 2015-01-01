पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जुर्माना:आज शहर में 450 शादियां, 100 से ज्यादा लोग आए तो रुपये 25 हजार जुर्माना,देवउठनी एकादशी पर अबूझ सावा आज

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

देवउठनी एकादशी के अबूझ सावे पर अजमेर जिला प्रशासन से 450 से ज्यादा शादियों की अनुमति ली गई है। करीब पांच महीने के चातुर्मास और अधिकमास के बाद बुधवार को यह पहला सावा है। एडीएम सिटी अजमेर कार्यालय में इस दिन शादी करने वाले 450 से ज्यादा परिवारों ने अनुमति के लिए आवेदन किए हैं। इन आयोजनों पर निगम की 10 टीमों और संबंधित पुलिस थानों की ओर से नजर रखी जाएगी।

100 लोगों से ज्यादा लोगों के जमा होने पर आयोजक परिवार पर 25 हजार रुपए जुर्माना और कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। बिना सूचना विवाह या अन्य आयोजन, मास्क, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग, सेनेटाइजेशन, थर्मल स्कैनिंग आदि नियमों की अवहेलना पर 5 हजार रुपए जुर्माना लगेगा।

तीन तिथियों में 800 से ज्यादा शादियां होंगी

नवंबर में शादियों की तीन तारीखें हैं, इनमें 806 शादियों की अनुमति ली गई है। जानकारी के अनुसार 25 नवंबर को देवउठनी एकादशी पर 450, 27 नवंबर को 101 और 30 नवंबर को कार्तिक पूर्णिमा पर शहर में 255 शादियों की अनुमति ली गई हैं।

कोराेना गाइडलाइन के अनुसार वर और वधु पक्ष से 100 लोग ही मान्य होंगे। प्रवेश द्वार पर थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग की व्यवस्था जरूरी होगी। मेहमानों के नाम, मोबाइल नंबर एवं उनके शरीर के तापमान रिकॉर्ड भी रखा जाएगा, ताकि टीम द्वारा मांगे जाने पर दिया जा सके। आयोजक परिवार को नो मास्क नो एंट्री की पालना करवानी होगी। समारोह में 2 गज की दूरी रखकर ही सीटिंग व्यवस्था करनी होगी। प्रवेश-निकासी द्वार और कॉमन एरिया में हैंड वाश और सैनेटाइजर की व्यवस्था रखनी होगी। आयोजन की वीडियोग्राफी करवानी होगी, ताकि टीम के मांगे जाने पर दी जा सके। जांच करने वाली टीम अपने स्तर पर भी वीडियोग्राफी करवा सकेंगी। कार्यक्रम में समय बैचेज में बांटकर भी 100 से ज्यादा व्यक्तियों को नहीं बुलाया जा सकेगा।

टैंट-बैंड वालों को भी करवानी होगी स्क्रीनिंग-आयोजन के दौरान भोजन व्यवस्था, कैटरिंग, लाइट, साउंड, बैंड वादक की स्क्रीनिंग संबंधित मुखिया की की ओर से करवाई जाएगी, ताकि आयोजन में पहुंचने के पहले ही संक्रमित कर्मचारी को चिह्नित किया जा सके।

अनुमति के बाद ही समारोह स्थल का होगा उपयोग-मैरिज गार्डन, हॉल, होटल, सामुदायिक भवन संचालक आयोजकों को अनुमति होने की दशा में ही उपयोग करने देंगे। यदि बिना अनुमति कहीं पर आयोजन होता है तो संबंधित स्थल को सीज किया जा सकता है।

