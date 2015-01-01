पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:आज सार्वजनिक हाेगी जांच रिपाेर्ट, जिला कलेक्टर ने गठित की तीन सदस्यीय टीम,निजी अस्पतालाें की तरह जेएलएन में क्याें नहीं लग रहे सायरन सिस्टम?

अजमेर2 घंटे पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • संभवतया हाईवाॅल्टेज के कारण हुआ हादसा, कई जगह ताराें पर जाॅइंट लगा हाेना भी बना कारण

जवाहरलाल नेहरू चिकित्सालय के कोविड मेडिसिन आईसीयू में शॉट सर्किट की घटना काे लेकर गठित की गई जांच कमेटी ने अपनी रिपाेर्ट मेडिकल काॅलेज के प्राचार्य डाॅ. वीबी सिंह काे साैंप दी है। अभी तक इस रिपाेर्ट काे खाेला नहीं गया है। मंगलवार काे वीडियाे काॅन्फ्रेंसिंग के कारण दिन भर चिकित्सा अधिकारी व्यस्त रहे। इसी कारण इस फाइल का अध्ययन नहीं किया जा सका। बुधवार काे जांच टीम की फाइल सार्वजनिक की जाएगी। सभी की निगाहें इस रिपाेर्ट पर टिकी हुई है। अभी तक यही माना जा रहा है कि हाई-वाॅल्टेज के कारण वेंटिलेटर जल गए।

जेएलएन के सूत्राें का कहना है कि वहां लाइन में तार आपस में जुड़ गए। दाे तार जुड़ने के कारण लाइन में हाइवाॅल्टेज प्रवाहित हाे गया। वहां कई जगह ताराें में जाॅइंट हाे रखे थे। जांच टीम ने ईएनटी वार्ड में िशफ्ट किए गए मरीजाें व उनके परिजनाें से भी बात की है। सबसे बड़ी जांच का विषय यह है कि मेडिसिन आईसीयू के दाेनाें वार्ड ओपन हैं। वहां कांच के गेट व खिड़कियां लगी हुई हैं।

बीच में रेजीडेंट व नर्सिंगकर्मी बैठते हैं। यह कैसे संभव है कि कहीं पर शाॅर्ट सर्किट हाे रहा है और उसकी गंध उन्हें नहीं अाए। वार्ड में अग्निशमन यंत्र भी रखे हुए हैं, क्या उनका उपयाेग नहीं किया गया। इन सभी बिंदुओं काे जांच टीम ने शामिल किया है।

तीन दिन में रिपोर्ट सौंपेंगी समिति-अजयमेरू प्रैस क्लब ने इस मामले काे उठाते हुए साेमवार काे जिला कलेक्टर से मुलाकात करके किसी अन्य अधिकारी काे इसकी जांच साैंपने की मांग की थी। जिला कलेक्टर प्रकाश राजपुराेहित ने मंगलवार काे इस मामले की जांच के लिए तीन सदस्यीय कमेटी का गठन किया है। कमेटी प्रभारी अतिरिक्त जिला कलेक्टर शहर विशाल दवे काे बनाया गया है, जबकि दाे सदस्यीय दल में एवीवीएनएल के अधीक्षण अभियंता और जेएलएन के अतिरिक्त प्रिंसिपल डाॅ. शशिकुल भास्कर काे शामिल किया गया है। यह टीम तीन दिन में अपनी रिपाेर्ट जिला कलेक्टर काे साैंपेगी।
कांग्रेस ने की जांच की मांग-इस मामले में कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं ने मुख्यमंत्री अशाेक गहलाेत काे ज्ञापन भेजकर जांच करवाए जाने के साथ ही मृतक के परिजन काे मुअावजा राशि दिए जाने की मांग की है। इस घटना काे लेकर शैलेश शर्मा के नेतृत्व में कार्यकर्ताओं ने चिकित्सा मंत्री काे भी ज्ञापन भेजा।

