शादी से पहले हादसा:कार की टक्कर से बारातियों सहित बीस जने घायल, शराब के नशे में धुत्त था कार चालक

अजमेर43 मिनट पहले
घोड़ी, बैंड बाजे बाले सहित बारात में शामिल करीब बीस लोग चपेट में आए
  • कार जब्त, महाराष्ट्र के जलगांव निवासी के नाम पंजीकृत, पुलिस जांच में जुटी

अजमेर के शास्त्री नगर क्षेत्र में समारोह स्थल के बाहर शुक्रवार रात बारात में नाच कूद रहे लोगों को तेज रफ्तार कार ने चपेट में ले लिया। कार की टक्कर से घोड़ी पर सवार दूल्हा भी गिर गया, जबकि घोड़ी, बैंड बाजे बाले सहित बारात में शामिल करीब बीस लोग चपेट में आए। इनमें से तेरह लोगों को उपचार के लिए जवाहरलाल नेहरू चिकित्सालय ले जाया गया। कार चालक नशे में धुत था और वह मौका पाकर भाग गया। पुलिस ने कार जब्त कर ली। कार में शराब की बोतलें भी मिली है।

जवाहरलाल नेहरू चिकित्सालय में घायल
जवाहरलाल नेहरू चिकित्सालय में घायल

जानकारी के अनुसार लक्ष्मी नयन समारोह स्थल में शुक्रवार को माथुर परिवार के सदस्य का शादी समारोह था। बताया जाता है कि एक होंडा कार समारोह स्थल के बाहर खड़ी थी। समारोह स्थल पर बारात आई थी, दूल्हा घोड़ी पर सवार था, जबकि बैंड बाजों की धुन पर बारात में शामिल लोग नाच रहे थे, एकाएक नशे में धुत युवक ने कार स्टार्ट कर दी और तेज रफ्तार चलाते हुए घोड़े को टक्कर मारते हुए बाराती के बीच से निकाल दी। कार की चपेट में आने से घोडी सेे दूल्हा भी गिर गया, जबकि कार की चपेट में आने से घोड़ी, बैंड बाजे वाले व बाराती चपेट में आ गए। बाद में घायलों को अस्पताल पहुंचाया।

हादसे में घायल नागौर निवासी दिनेश, गगवाना निवासी पप्पू सिंह, भीलवाड़ा निवासी दुर्गा प्रसाद शर्मा , गणेश, पूजा, कीर्ति नगर निवासी रमेश, कृष्णा कॉलोनी निवासी दूती, गोवर्धनलाल, मुकेश पटेल आदि हुए। जिनका उपचार जवाहर लाल नेहरू चिकित्सालय में कराया गया है। पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुटी है। कार महाराष्ट्र के जलगांव निवासी निलिमा राजेंद्र चौधरी के नाम पंजीकृत है।

