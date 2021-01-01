पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

श्रद्धालुओं में रोष:दो दिन पूर्व भी आरोपी बिजली की डीपी पर चढ़ा था, सिरफिरे नशेड़ी ने मचाया उत्पात, घाट पर देव प्रतिमाएं खंडित की

अजमेर2 घंटे पहले
कस्बे के सिरफिरे नशेड़ी युवक ने शुक्रवार रात जबरदस्त उत्पात मचाया। उसने सरोवर के यज्ञ घाट पर रखी दुर्गा माता व 2 गणेश प्रतिमाओं को पत्थर मार कर खंडित कर दिया। घाट पर स्थित प्राचीन बालाजी के मंदिर में जूते पहनकर प्रवेश किया तथा बालाजी प्रतिमा को भी खंडित करने का प्रयास किया। लोग मौके पर पहुंचे तो वह भाग छूटा। गुस्साए लोगों ने पुलिस से आरोपी नशेड़ी के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई करने की मांग की है।

प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों के अनुसार शुक्रवार देर शाम आदतन नशेड़ी उमाकांत पाराशर उर्फ पिनु बाजार में उत्पात मचाता हुआ यज्ञ घाट पहुंचा तथा घाट पर रखी दुर्गा माता व गणेश जी की दो मूर्तियों पर पत्थर मार कर खंडित कर दिया। इसके बाद नशे में युवक घाट पर ही स्थित प्राचीन सिद्धेश्वर बालाजी के मंदिर में पहुंचा तथा बालाजी की पुरानी प्रतिमा को पत्थर मार कर खंडित करने का प्रयास किया।

लाेगाें ने युवक को बालाजी की मूर्ति खंडित करने से रोक दिया। घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही बड़ी संख्या में तीर्थ पुरोहित, हनुमान भक्त व विहिप के कार्यकर्ता माैके पर पहुंचे तथा रोष जताया। पुलिस ने फरार सिरफिरे नशेड़ी की सरगर्मी से तलाश शुरू कर दी। समाचार लिखे जाने तक युवक पुलिस की गिरफ्त में नहीं आया।

विहिप के नगर अध्यक्ष जयकुमार पाराशर, मंदिर के महंत रामानंद महाराज, पूर्व पार्षद महेश पाराशर, मधुसूदन पाराशर आदि ने संयुक्त रूप से थानाधिकारी राजेश मीणा को रिपोर्ट देते हुए मूर्तियां तोड़ कर धार्मिक भावना को आहत पहुंचाने के आरोपी युवक के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज करने तथा गिरफ्तार कर सख्त कार्रवाई की मांग की है। मालूम हो कि ये युवक आए दिन उत्पात मचाता है। दो दिन पूर्व भी इसने बिजली की डीपी पर चढ़ कर उत्पात मचाया था।

