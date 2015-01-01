पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Ajmer
  • Two Members Of The Commission Will Sit In The Interview Board Instead Of One, Till Now Only One Member Lived, The Commission Will Change

राजस्थान लोक सेवा आयोग:इंटरव्यू बोर्ड में एक की बजाए आयोग के दो मेंबर बैठेंगे,अब तक एक ही सदस्य रहता था, आयोग करेगा बदलाव

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

राजस्थान लोक सेवा आयोग राजस्थान राज्य एवं अधीनस्थ सेवा (आरएएस) 2018 के इंटरव्यू बोर्ड में एक बड़ा बदलाव करने जा रहा है। इंटरव्यू बोर्ड में अब एक की जगह दो सदस्य बैठेंगे। आरएएस के इंटरव्यू की प्रक्रिया अगले महीने की 7 तारीख से शुरू हो रही है।आयोग के अध्यक्ष डॉ. भूपेंद्र सिंह के कार्यकाल में आरएएस 2018 के इंटरव्यू की प्रक्रिया शुरू होने जा रही है।

इस बार बड़ा बदलाव इंटरव्यू बोर्ड में ही होने जा रहा है। आयोग में अब सदस्यों के सभी पद भरे जा चुके हैं, ऐसे में सदस्यों की कमी नहीं है। माना जा रहा है कि आयोग आरएएस 2018 के इंटरव्यू निर्विवाद और निष्पक्ष रूप से संपादित कराने के लिए यह बदलाव कर रहा है। आयोग में आरएएस 2016 तक भर्ती में इंटरव्यू बोर्ड में एक ही सदस्य शामिल होता था। इसके अलावा विभिन्न विषय विशेषज्ञ भी रहते हैं। अब विषय विशेषज्ञों के साथ ही दो सदस्य भी बैठने जा रहे हैं।
तीन बोर्ड बन सकते हैं
आरएएस 2018 के पहले चरण में 7 दिसंबर से 13 जनवरी 2021 तक कुल 1170 अभ्यर्थियों के इंटरव्यू होने वाले हैं। आयोग द्वारा कार्यक्रम जारी किया जा चुका है। आयोग के आधिकारिक सूत्रों के मुताबिक प्रतिदिन इंटरव्यू के लिए तीन बोर्ड बनाए जा सकते हैं। संभव है 45 अभ्यर्थियों के इंटरव्यू प्रतिदिन पूरे किए जाएं। दो पारियों में सुबह 9 बजे से और दोपहर 2 बजे से इंटरव्यू किए जाने का कार्यक्रम तय किया जा रहा है। आयोग के आधिकारिक सूत्रों का कहना है कि आमतौर पर बोर्ड उसी दिन ही गठित किया जाता है, लेकिन आयोग द्वारा संभावित शिड्यूल लगभग तय कर लिया है।

कुल 26 दिन होंगे इंटरव्यू | आयाेग द्वारा पहले चरण का कुल 26 दिन का इंटरव्यू शिड्यूल तय किया गया है। दिसंबर में 7 से 11 तक लगातार इंटरव्यू चलेंगे। 12 व 13 दिसंबर काे गैप रहेगा। इसके बाद 14 से 18 तक लगातार शिड्यूल है। 19 व 20 काे अंतराल है। इसके बाद 21 से 24 तक इंटरव्यू हाेंगे। 25 से 27 तक इंटरव्यू नहीं हाेंगे। 28 से 31 तक लगातार इंटरव्यू हाेंगे। जनवरी 2021 में 3 तक अंतराल है। 4 से 8 जनवरी तक इंटरव्यू हाेंगे। 9 व 10 काे अंतराल है। इसके बाद 11 से 13 तक लगातार इंटरव्यू हाेंगे।

नए मेंबरों का भी पहला अनुभव | आयोग के अध्यक्ष डॉ. यादव के साथ ही 4 नए सदस्यगण डॉ. संगीता आर्य, जसवंत सिंह राठी, बाबू लाल कटारा और डॉ. मंजू शर्मा का भी आरएएस 2018 के इंटरव्यू का पहला अनुभव होगा। डॉ. यादव और चारों सदस्य 14 अक्टूबर काे ही आयोग में आए हैं। इनके आने के बाद आरएएस की यह पहली भर्ती प्रक्रिया है, जिसके इंटरव्यू शुरू होने जा रहे हैं। इंटरव्यू बोर्ड में आयोग के 3 वरिष्ठ सदस्यगण डॉ. शिव सिंह राठौड़, रामू राम रायका और राजकुमारी गुर्जर के भी शामिल होने की संभावना है।

2 हजार ओअभ्यर्थी होंगे शामिल | आयोग की ओर से आरएएस भर्ती 2018 के 1051 पदों के लिए करीब 2 हजार अभ्यर्थियों को इंटरव्यू के लिए पात्र घोषित किया गया है। पहले चरण में 1170 के इंटरव्यू होंगे। 13 जनवरी 2021 के बाद आयोग दूसरे चरण में शेष अभ्यर्थियों के इंटरव्यू करेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें