अजमेर जिले के रूपनगढ में सडक दुर्घटना:दो ट्रकों में भिड़ंत, चालक की मौके पर ही मौत, खलासी गम्भीर घायल

अजमेर14 मिनट पहले
एक ट्रक के आगे का हिस्सा चकनाचूर
  • पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू की

अजमेर जिले के रूपनगढ़ में दो ट्रकों की आमने सामने भिड़ंत हो गई, जिसमें हरियाणा पंजाब के एक ट्रक चालक की मौत हो गई, जबकि खलासी घायल हो गया। चालक का शव रूपनगढ चिकित्सालय की मोर्चरी में रखवाया गया है, जबकि घायल को किशनगढ के यज्ञनारायण चिकित्सालय में भर्ती कराया है। सूचना मिलने पर पहुंची पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

रूपनगढ पुलिस के अनुसार गुरुवार सुबह किशनगढ रोड गैस गोदाम के पास दो ट्रक आमने सामने से टकरा गए। एक ट्रक के आगे का हिस्सा बुरी तरह चकनाचूर हो गया। इस ट्रक के चालक रिवाडी, हरियाणा निवासी वासुसिंह राजपूत 35 की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई, जबकि धनोद हरियाणा निवासी खलासी सुनील हरिजन घायल हो गया। सूचना मिलने पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को बाहर निकाला और घायल को रूपनगढ चिकित्सालय पहुंचाया। प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद सुनील को किशनगढ के चिकित्सालय रेफर कर दिया। पुलिस ने दोनों ट्रक जब्त कर लिए और शव को चिकित्सालय के चीरघर पहुंचाया। हैडकांस्टेबल जितेन्द्रसिंह व सुरेश कुमार ने बताया कि पुलिस ने वासुसिंह के परिजन को सूचना कर दी है। सुनील की रिपोर्ट पर दूसरे ट्रक चालक के खिलाफ लापरवाही पूर्वक वाहन चलाकर दुर्घटनाकारित करने का मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया है।

