निगम बाेर्ड का कार्यकाल:कांग्रेस सरकार के दो साल बीते,निगम बाेर्ड का कार्यकाल भी पूरा, फिर भी नहीं हाे सका किराए की दुकानों पर फैसला

  • छह साल से लीज पर दी दुकानाें से किराया भी नहीं लिया गया,

मनीष सिंह चाैहान | प्रदेश में भाजपा के बाद कांग्रेस की सरकार बने दाे साल हाे गए। गत दिनाें जाेधपुर, काेटा और जयपुर में निकाय की सरकार भी बन गई। अजमेर नगर निगम में बाेर्ड का कार्यकाल पूरा हुए तीन माह से अधिक का समय हाे चुका है, लेकिन सरकार नगरीय निकायाें की किराए की दुकानाें काे लेकर काेई फैसला नहीं ले सकी है। प्रदेश की स्थानीय नगरीय निकायाें द्वारा लीज पर दी गई किराए की दुकानाें काे लेकर राज्य सरकार गंभीर नहीं दिख रही है। पहले भाजपा सरकार ने इस मामले काे लेकर काेई रुचि नहीं दिखाई, अब कांग्रेस सरकार दाे सालाें में इस पर निर्णय नहीं ले सकी है।

यह जरूर है कि विधानसभा चुनावाें से पहले सरकार ने व्यापारियाें काे खुश करने के लिए लीज की अवधि तीस से बढ़ाकर 99 साल कर दी थी, लेकिन कार्यवाही शुरू हाेती, इससे पहले आचार संहिता लग गई। इस कारण यह मामला आज तक अधर में है। नगरीय निकायाें में आज भी लीज पर ली गई दुकानाें के व्यापारी कराेड़ाें की राशि लेकर निकायाें के गेट पर खड़े हैं केवल इसी आस में कि सरकार आदेश दें ताे वे यह राशि जमा कराएं। लेकिन सरकार ने लीज ताे छाेड़ किराए की राशि वसूलने काे लेकर भी आदेश नहीं दिए हैं। जबकि प्रदेशभर के व्यापारी दुकानाें के मामले में काफी एक्टिव नजर आ रहे हैं।

निकायाें से लेकर स्वायत्त शासन मंत्री तक इस मामले में हस्तक्षेप की मांग कर चुके हैं लेकिन नतीजा सिफर है। किराए की दुकानाें के लीज काे लेकर यदि सरकार काेई फैसला ले ताे सरकार खजाने में कराेड़ाें नहीं अरबाें रुपए की बरसात हाे सकती है। यहां तक की निकायाें ने छह सालाें से इन लीजधारियाें से किराया राशि तक नहीं ली है। जबकि पहले किराए की दुकानाें के ऊपर बनी छत काे बेचने का मामला चला था। लेकिन यह मामला भी अधर में चला गया क्याेंकि छत पर जाने का रास्ता कहां से मिलेगा इसे लेकर काेई निर्णय नहीं हाे सका।

अजमेर नगर निगम के पास 822 किराए की दुकानें, इसमें से 300 लीज पर हैं

अजमेर नगर निगम के पास 822 किराए की दुकानें हैं। इसमें से 300 दुकानें लीज पर है जबकि अन्य दुकानें किराए पर चल रही हैं। भाजपा सरकार ने तीस साल की लीज के आदेश जारी किए ताे चूड़ी बाजार व बस स्टैंड के पीछे स्थित 30 दुकानों ने राशि जमा करवाई, शेष 99 साल की लीज पर अड़े रहे। आखिर आचार संहिता लागू होने के ठीक एक दिन पहले 5 अक्टूबर को इसके आदेश जारी हुए। आदेश में 31 दिसंबर तक आवेदन करने वालों को लीज दी जानी थी, एक जनवरी को निगम काे कब्जा लेना था लेकिन सरकार बदलने के बाद मामला ठंडे बस्ते में चला गया।

अधिकारी बाेलने काे तैयार नहीं
मामला सीधा सरकार से जुड़ा हाेने के कारण इस मामले में अधिकारी बाेलने काे तैयार नहीं है। सभी का यही कहना है कि पूरे प्रदेश के लिए जाे आदेश हाेंगे उसी की पालना यहां करवा ली जाएगी। अधिकारियाें का यह जरूर कहना है कि अजमेर में ही इतनी राशि अा जाएगी कि निगम के रुके हुए कई कार्य फिर से शुरू हाे जाएंगे।

यहां हैं नगर निगम की दुकानें
अजमेर नगर निगम के अधीन आने वाली किराए की दुकानें पड़ाव अनाज मंडी, पुरानी मंडी, मदार गेट, कबाड़ी बाजार, क्लॉक टावर, आगरा गेट, खांडेकर रोड, चूड़ी बाजार, केसरगंज गोल चक्कर में दुकानें बनी हैं।

