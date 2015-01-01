पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पीएचडी थीसिस:यूजीसी के शोध ‘गंगा’ साॅफ्टवेयर में अपलाेड होंगी 2053 पीएचडी थीसिस,1990 से अब तक का डाटा होगा अपलोड

अजमेर3 मिनट पहले
फाइल चित्र
  • एमडीएसयू : राजभवन से आदेश अाने के बाद कवायद शुरू

यूजीसी के शोध गंगा साॅफ्टवेयर पर एमडीएसयू की अब तक हुई पीएचडी थीसिस भी अपलोड की जाएंगी। इस संबंध में राजभवन से आदेश आने के बाद कवायद शुरू हो चुकी है। शोध गंगा में थीसिस अपलोड करने से अजमेर में हुई पीएचडी को देश की अन्य यूनिवर्सिटी के स्काॅलर्स भी देख सकेंगे। हालांकि अन्य यूनिवर्सिटी की थीसिस भी अपलोड की जा रही है। प्रदेश में बीकानेर यूनिवर्सिटी ने सबसे पहले यह काम पूरा किया था। प्रदेश की कुछ यूनिवर्सिटी ने यह काम पूरा कर लिया है, अब एमडीएसयू में यह कवायद शुरू की है।

यूजीसी ने शोध गंगोत्री नाम से एक काॅमन साइट (साॅफ्टवेयर) लाॅन्च किया था। इस साॅफ्टवेयर पर प्रदेश की सभी यूनिवर्सिटी में होने वाली पीएचडी रिसर्च से संबंधित डाटा को एकत्र किया जा रहा है। इसका मकसद यह है कि देश भर की यूनिवर्सिटी की थीसिस यहां अपलोड होने के बाद कहीं कोई काॅपी-पेस्ट की गुंजाइश नहीं रहेगी।

इस साॅफ्टवेयर पर वर्तमान में होने वाली पीएचडी रिसर्च से संबंधित सभी जानकारी स्टेप बाय स्टेप अपलोड करने की भी सुविधा है। सिनाॅप्सिस अप्रूव होने के बाद उसे भी अपलोड किया जाएगा। इसके बाद जब थीसिस पूरी हो जाए और पीएचडी अवार्ड हो जाएगी तब थीसिस भी अपलोड की जाएगी।
यह होगा फायदा
शोध गंगा पर अपलोड करने के बाद नकल पर तो नकेल लगेगी ही साथ ही इसका फायदा भी अन्य यूनिवर्सिटी और काॅलेजों के शोधार्थियों और सुपरवाइजर्स को होगा। वे देश भर की अलग-अलग यूनिवर्सिटी में हुई पीएचडी का अवलोकन कर सकेंगे। इसका फायदा रिसर्च के अलावा कक्षाओं में पढ़ाने के दौरान भी होगा।

1990 से अब तक का डाटा होगा अपलोड
एमडीएसयू में पीएचडी की शुरुआत 1990 में हुई थी। तब से लेकर अब तक यहां 2053 पीएचडी अवार्ड हो चुकी हैं। इनकी एक एक काॅपी यूनिवर्सिटी की लाइब्रेरी में भी जमा होती है। यूनिवर्सिटी की लाइब्रेरी में यह दो हजार थीसिस मौजूद हैं। इन सभी को पहले स्कैन किया जाएगा। इस संबंध में राजभवन से पिछले माह ही एमडीएसयू को भी निर्देश जारी किए गए थे। यह कवायद शुरू हुई लेकिन लाइब्रेरी मैनपावर की कमी होने और ज्यादातर कर्मचारियों की ड्यूटी चुनाव में लगने के कारण फिलहाल यह काम बंद है। बताया जाता है कि यह जल्द ही इन सभी पीएचडी थीसिस को स्कैन करके शोधगंगा पर अपलोड कर दिया जाएगा।

5 साल में इतनी पीएचडी
सत्र पीएचडी
2015-16 42
2016-17 17
2017-18 18
2018-19 18
2019-20 04

