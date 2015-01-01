पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्तारी:एनसीसी भर्ती काे लेकर हंगामा, पुलिस ने दाे छात्र नेताओं काे किया गिरफ्तार,मंगलवार काे फिजिकल टेस्ट हाेना है।

अजमेर44 मिनट पहले
जीसीए कॉलेज में 2 छात्रों को क्लॉक टावर थाना पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार।

सम्राट पृथ्वीराज चाैहान राजकीय काॅलेज में एनसीसी में भर्ती काे लेकर एबीवीपी कार्यकर्ताओं ने साेमवार काे हंगामा किया। काॅलेज की एनसीसी यूनिट की आर्मी विंग में भर्ती के लिए मंगलवार काे फिजिकल टेस्ट हाेना है। इससे पहले कई विद्यार्थियाें का लिखित परीक्षा के तहत चयन ऑनलाइन किया गया है, लेकिन एबीवीपी का आराेप है कि एनसीसी में भर्ती हाेने के इच्छुक कई विद्यार्थियाें काे टेस्ट की सूचना ही नहीं मिली। इस बात काे लेकर आसुराम डूकिया और हर्ष लांबा ने हंगामा किया और एनसीसी ऑफिसर कैप्टन मनाेज से बदसलूकी की। माैके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने दाेनाें काे शांतिभंग में गिरफ्तार कर लिया। हालांकि शाम काे हिदायत देकर दाेनाें काे छाेड़ दिया गया। एबीवीपी के महामंत्री आसुराम डूकिया का कहना है कि साेमवार काे दाेपहर में 12 बजे एबीवीपी के कार्यकर्ता प्राचार्य काे ज्ञापन देने पहुंचे थे। जिसमें मांग की गई थी कि एनसीसी में भर्ती हाेने के लिए हुई परीक्षा में प्रथम वर्ष के कई विद्यार्थी वंचित रह गए हैं।
ज्ञापन देने के बाद हुआ विवाद
काॅलेज प्रशासन के मुताबिक ज्ञापन देने गए विद्यार्थियाें काे गेट पर राेककर पुलिस ने पांच लाेगाें काे प्राचार्य के पास जाने की मंजूरी दी। ज्ञापन देने के बाद जब यह कार्यकर्ता वापस लाैट आए तब आसुराम डूकिया और हर्ष लांबा वापस अंदर आए और एनसीसी ऑफिसर कैप्टन मनाेज से बहस शुरू कर दी। आराेप है कि दाेनाें ने कैप्टन मनाेज से बदसलूकी की। इसके बाद काॅलेज प्रशासन ने पुलिस काे सूचना दी। पुलिस ने दाेनाें काे गिरफ्तार कर लिया और उन्हें थाने ले आई।

इधर, साेमवार काे 2 राजस्थान नेवल एनसीसी विंग का टेस्ट भी जीसीए में हुआ। कुछ विद्यार्थियाें काे काॅलेज बुला लिया गया। लेकिन इसकी सूचना न ताे काॅलेज के प्राचार्य काे दी गई और न ही नेवल विंग के दाेनाें एनसीसी अधिकारियाें काे दी गई। एेसे में बड़ी संख्या में विद्यार्थी एनसीसी का टेस्ट देने के लिए पहुंच गए। विद्यार्थियाें काे कमांडिंग ऑफिसर कैप्टन रितुदमन ने ही मैसेज करके बुलाया था, लेकिन वे खुद भी माैके पर नहीं पहुंचे और पीआई स्टाॅफ काे टेस्ट के लिए भेज दिया। इस बात काे लेकर भी काॅलेज प्रशासन ने नाराजगी जताई है। काॅलेज प्रशासन का कहना है कि काेविड 19 और धारा 144 में इतने विद्यार्थियाें काे काॅलेज में बुलाया गया, लेकिन काॅलेज प्रशासन काे ही खबर नहीं। काॅलेज प्रशासन इस मामले की शिकायत एनसीसी ग्रुप हेडक्वाॅर्टर उदयपुर में करेगा।

