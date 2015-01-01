पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अजमेर में शर्मसार कृत्य:पैसे देकर व डरा-धमकाकर बच्चों के साथ करता था गलत हरकतें, लोगों ने पकड़कर पीटा

अजमेर33 मिनट पहले
बाइक पर बैठाकर आरोपी (बीच में) को लेकर जाती पुलिस
  • बाद में पुलिस थाने पहुंचाया, पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुटी

अजमेर के आशागंज क्षेत्र में पैसे देकर व डरा धमकाकर बच्चों के साथ गलत हरकतें करने का मामला प्रकाश में आया। आक्रोशित क्षेत्रवासियों व बच्चों के परिजनों ने आरोपी की पकड़कर पिटाई की और बाद में पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया। पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुट गई है।

जानकारी के अनुसार, आशागंज क्षेत्र के कुछ बच्चों को पैसे देकर व डरा धमकाकर उनके साथ गलत हरकतें करने की जानकारी क्षेत्रीय लोगों को मिली। इस पर लोगों ने आरोपी की पिटाई की और बाद में पुलिस को बुलाकर उसे थाने भिजवा दिया। क्षेत्रवासी पिन्टू चंदेल ने बताया कि आरोपी क्षेत्र के बच्चों के साथ गलत हरकतें तो करता ही था, साथ ही चंगुल में आए बच्चों को पैसे का लालच देकर व डरा धमकाकर अन्य बच्चों को लाने का दबाव भी डालता था। आरोपी का नाम बाबू उर्फ गोती है और गुलकंद बनाने का काम करता है। कुछ बच्चों के परिजन भी थाने पहुंचे है और आरोपी के साथ परिजन से पुलिस पूछताछ कर ही है।

लोगों के हत्थे चढा आरोपी व चप्पल दिखाती महिला
लोगों के हत्थे चढा आरोपी व चप्पल दिखाती महिला

महिला ने चप्पलों से पीटा
इस दौरान एक महिला का गुस्सा इतना बढ गया कि उसने आरोपी की अपनी चप्पल से जमकर पिटाई की। इस दौरान अन्य लोगों ने भी आरोपी की पिटाई की। लोगों का यह भी आरोप था कि आरोपी ने उनके बच्चों को बहलाया फुसलाया और दादी, पापा व मम्मी को जान से मारने की धमकी देकर डराया भी। इस दौरान जब आरोपी से बात की तो उसका कहना रहा कि बच्चे अपने आप आते थे, वह बुलाता नहीं था।

