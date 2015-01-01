पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टीकाकरण अभियान:42 दिन में 18 लाख पशुओं का टीकाकरण, अब पता लगा, टीके ही अमानक थे,अभियान समाप्ति के एक दिन पूर्व टीकाकरण अभियान को किया स्थगित

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • पशु चिकित्साकर्मियों द्वारा पशुओं को बायो वेट कंपनी के टीके लगाए गए

पशुपालन विभाग की ओर से अजमेर सहित प्रदेश के 18 जिलों में 18 लाख से अधिक पशुओं को अमानक टीके लगा दिए गए। अब जब टीकाकरण अभियान बुधवार को खत्म होने वाला था, उसके एक दिन पूर्व विभाग के अधिकारियों ने भारत सरकार के निर्देश पर अभियान को स्थगित कर दिया है। इस संबंध में विभाग के निदेशक विरेंदर सिंह ने मंगलवार को आदेश जारी किए।

ऐसा दूसरी बार है, जब पशुओं को लगाए जाने वाले टीके अमानक निकले हैं। विभाग की ओर से पशुओं में खुरपका व मुंह पका आदि रोगों से बचाव के लिए 12 अक्टूबर से अजमेर, नागौर, टोंक, बीकानेर, करौली, चूरू, हनुमानगढ़, श्रीगंगानगर, जयपुर, अलवर, दौसा, झुंझुनूं, सीकर, जोधपुर, बाड़मेर, जैसलमेर, पाली व राजसमंद जिलों में पशुओं को टीके लगाए जा रहे थे।

पशु चिकित्साकर्मियों द्वारा पशुओं को बायो वेट कंपनी के टीके लगाए गए। अजमेर में 1 लाख 20 हजार पशुओं के टीके लगाए जा चुके हैं। यदि हर जिले का औसतन एक लाख पशुओं को भी टीके लगाने का आंकड़ा लिया जाए, तो अब तक 18 लाख से अधिक पशुओं को टीके लगाए जा चुके हैं।

यह हुए आदेश जारी-निदेशक सिंह द्वारा जारी आदेश के अनुसार केन्द्रीय प्रवर्तित योजना, राष्ट्रीय पशु रोग नियंत्रण कार्यक्रम (एनएडीसीपी) अन्तर्गत गौ एवं भैंस वंशीय पशुओं के एफ.एम.डी. टीकाकरण के लिए राजस्थान फेज-द्वितीय में सम्मिलित 18 जिलों में 12 अक्टूबर 2020 से 25 नवंबर 2020 तक “एन.ए.डी.सी.पी. टीकाकरण कार्यक्रम जारी था। अब संयुक्त सचिव, स्वास्थ्य एवं प्रबन्ध निदेशक, एन.ए.डी.सी.पी., पशुपालन एवं डेयरी विभाग, भारत सरकार, नई दिल्ली का एक अर्द्धशासकीय पत्र विभाग को 23 नवंबर 2020 को प्राप्त हुआ है। इसमें जानकारी दी गई है कि मेसर्स बॉयो वेट फार्मा प्रा.लिमि. द्वारा आपूर्ति किए गए दो बैच गुणवत्ता मानकों के अनुरूप नहीं पाए गए हैं। आगामी निर्देशों तक टीकाकरण कार्य को रोके जाने के निर्देश दिए हैं। अतः राजस्थान फेज सेकंड में सम्मिलित जिलों में सम्पादित किया जा रहा एनएसीपी-एफएमडी वेक्सीनेशन ड्राइव को स्थगित किया जाता है।

पशु क्रूरता का केस दर्ज हो
गुणवत्ताविहीन वैक्सीन लगाए जाने से पशुपालकों में आक्रोश है। दोबारा उनका विश्वास हासिल करना मुश्किल है। कंपनी और जिम्मेदार अधिकारी पर पशु क्रूरता का मुकदमा दर्ज होना चाहिए। 40 दिन तक विभाग की मानव संसाधन की मेहनत व्यर्थ गई है उसकी वसूली वैक्सीन निर्माता कंपनी से की जानी चाहिए।
-अजय सैनी, प्रदेशाध्यक्ष, राजस्थान पशु चिकित्सा कर्मचारी संघ

