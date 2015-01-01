पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जेएलएन, जनाना, सैटेलाइट की बदलेगी काया, 2.21 कराेड़ जारी:जिले के अस्पतालों में वायरिंग, फायर फाइटिंग सिस्टम सहित विभिन्न विकास कार्य कराए जाएंगे

अजमेर38 मिनट पहले
चिकित्सा स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉ. रघु शर्मा ने अजमेर के जेएलएन, जनाना, मेडिकल कॉलेज अाैर सैटेलाइट अस्पताल के लिए 2.21 कराेड़ रुपए की राशि जारी की है। वित्त विभाग की संयुक्त शासन सचिव ने इसकी स्वीकृति जारी की है। इस राशि में से वित्त विभाग ने जेएलएन अस्पताल में आधुनिकीकरण व नवीनीकरण कार्य के लिए 81.11 लाख रुपए, जनाना चिकित्सालय में आधुनिकीकरण व नवीनीकरण के लिए 20.50 लाख रुपए तथा मेडिकल कॉलेज अजमेर में नवीनीकरण कार्य के लिए 25 लाख रुपए की स्वीकृति जारी की है।

कहां कितनी राशि से क्या कराए जाएंगे काम
11.55 लाख रुपए की राशि से जेएलएन में पैनल्स, केबल्स व डिस्ट्रीब्यूशन बोर्ड का विद्युत संबंधित नवीनीकरण कार्य किया जाएगा। वहीं 16.56 लाख रुपए से डीजी सेट, एपीएफसी सब डिस्ट्रीब्यूशन का विद्युत संबंधित कार्य हाेगा। 21.80 लाख रुपए की लागत से विद्युत वायरिंग, सीलिंग फेन पर खर्च हाेंगे।

फायर फिटिंग का विद्युत संबंधित कार्य के लिए 7.51 लाख रुपए की स्वीकृति दी गई है। वातानुकूलित उपकरण के लिए 7.60 लाख रुपए और अन्य विद्युत संबंधित कार्य पर 12.79 लाख रुपए की स्वीकृति दी गई है। जनाना अस्पताल में विद्युत संबंधी आधुनिकीकरण व नवीनीकरण पर 11.41 लाख रुपए, सेटेलाइट में विद्युत संबंधी आधुनिकीकरण पर 1.95 लाख रुपए, जनाना अस्पताल में माइक्रोबायोलॉजी लैब में विद्युत संबंधित आधुनिकीकरण व नवीनीकरण पर 3.90 लाख रुपए खर्च किए जाएंगे।

