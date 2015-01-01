पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भाजपा से टिकट नहीं मिलने से नाराज थे युवक:अजमेर में वासुदेव देवनानी का पुतला फूंका, नारेबाजी कर जताया विरोध

अजमेर29 मिनट पहले
अजमेर में वासुदेव देवनानी का पुतला फूंकते युवक।
  • बोराज गांव का मामला, निर्दलीय का समर्थन करने का दावा

पंचायत राज चुनाव में भारतीय जनता पार्टी से टिकट नहीं मिलने और किसी ओर को टिकट दे दिए जाने से खफा कुछ युवकों ने अजमेर के बोराज गांव में एकत्र होकर भाजपा नेता, पूर्व मंत्री व अजमेर विधायक वासुदेव देवनानी का पुतला फूंका और नारेबाजी कर विरोध जताया। साथ ही निर्दलीय का समर्थन कर जिताने का दावा भी किया है।

विरोध प्रकट कर रहे युवाओं के साथ मौजूद जयसिंह रावत ने बताया कि भाजपा से बोरोज गांव के जयसिंह, मानसिंह व एक अन्य ने नामांकन दाखिल किया तो भाजपा नेताओं ने आश्वासन दिया कि तीनों एक होकर आ जाओ, एक होकर आ जाओ, उनकी सलाह से एक हो गए लेकिन हमारे आवेदन को निरस्त कर किसी ओर को टिकट दे दिया। क्षेत्र में दस साल से सेवा कर रहे है, हमको पूछा तक नहीं किया। किसी को टिकट दे दिया तो वासुदेव देवनानी का पुतला फूंका। अगर पार्टी हमें संतुष्ठ नहीं करती तो मानसिंह रावत निर्दलीय चुनाव लडेगे और जीतेंगे।

विवेकसिंह रावत ने कहा कि चुनाव में टिकट कार्यकर्ताओं को देखकर नहीं बल्कि पैसे को देखकर किया। हम बीजेपी की ईंट से ईट बजा देंगे और बूथ भी नहीं लगने देंगे।

