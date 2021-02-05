पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उदयपुरवाटी तहसीलदार का वीडियो वायरल:अफसर का अभद्र भाषा का वीडियो हुआ वायरल, निलम्बन की मांग को लेकर राजस्व मंडल के वकीलों ने की हड़ताल

अजमेर27 मिनट पहले
गाली गलौच करते तहसीलदार व मौजूद पुलिस व अन्य - Dainik Bhaskar
गाली गलौच करते तहसीलदार व मौजूद पुलिस व अन्य
  • उदयपुरवाटी (झुंझनुं) तहसीलदार अनुराग यादव पर आरोप, वकील को दी भद्दी गालियां, स्टे आर्डर को मानने से किया इंकार

राजस्व मंडल के स्टे आर्डर को लेकर वकील घनश्याम सिंह और उदयपुरवाटी के तहसीलदार अनुराग यादव के बीच हुई बहस ने गंभीर रूख अख्तियार कर लिया। मौके पर मकान तोड़ने पहुंचने तहसीलदार ने गालीगलौच की और इसका वीडियो वायरल हो गया। वकील की शिकायत के बाद राजस्थान राजस्व बार एसोसिएशन ने राजस्व मंडल सहित प्रदेश की सभी राजस्व अदालतों में हड़ताल का ऐलान कर दिया। वकील मंडल प्रशासन से तहसीलदार को निलंबित करने की मांग कर रहे हैं।

राजस्थान राजस्व बार एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष सुरेंद्र कुमार शर्मा ने बताया कि 5 फरवरी को राजस्व मंडल में पैरवी करने वाले वकील घनश्याम सिंह चारण ने उदयपुरवाटी (झुंझनुं) के तहसीलदार अनुराग यादव पर गालीगलौच करने और मंडल के स्टे आर्डर की अवहेलना की शिकायत की। साथ ही एक वीडियो क्लिप दिखाई जिसमें मौके पर पहुंचे तहसीलदार फोन पर गाली गलौच करते दिख रहे हैं।

वकील घनश्याम सिंह का कहना है कि संबंधित प्रकरण में 29 जनवरी को राजस्व मंडल की बेंच ने प्रारंभिक सुनवाई कर मौके और रिकार्ड की यथास्थिति बनाए रखने के आदेश जारी कर दिए थे। तहसीलदार अनुराग यादव जब उदयपुरवाटी में मौके पर अपीलार्थी पक्ष का मकान तोड़ने पंहुचने तो उन्हें बताया गया कि राजस्व मंडल से स्टे मिल गया है इसलिए कार्रवाई स्थगित करें। मौके पर माैजूद अपीलार्थी पक्ष के परिवारजन ने तहसीलदार की वकील घनश्याम सिहं से फोन पर बात करवा दी। वकील घनश्याम सिंह के अनुसार उन्होंने स्टे आर्डर के लिए बताया तो तहसीलदार ने कहा कि फोन पर वे स्टे आर्डर नहीं मानते हैं, आफिस में लेकर आना। इस पर वकील ने व्हाटसएप पर आर्डर भेजने की बात कही तो तहसीलदार भड़क गए।

जो वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है उसमें तहसीलदार भद्दी गालियां बकते हुए दिखाई व सुनाई दे रहे हैं। तहसीलदार की इस हरकत से वकीलों में नाराजगी है और राजस्व बार एसोसिएशन ने उन्हें निलंबित करने के लिए राजस्व मंडल चेयरमेन और रजिस्ट्रार को ज्ञापन सौंप दिया है। बार अध्यक्ष सुरेंद्र कुमार शर्मा ने कहा कि जब तक तहसीलदार पर कार्रवाई नहीं की जाती है वकीलों का आंदोलन जारी रहेगा।

(रिपोर्ट- पंकज यादव)

