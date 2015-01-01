पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

चोरी का शक:दरगाह के बाहर महिला को चोटी पकड़कर घसीटने और पीटने का वीडियो वायरल, आरोपी पति-पत्नी को पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दरगाह इलाके में महिला का बाल पकड़कर खींचता युवक।

ख्वाजा साहब की दरगाह के बाहर गुरुवार काे जेबतराशी के शक में एक युवक और उसकी पत्नी ने खानाबदाेश महिला की बेरहमी से पिटाई कर दी। महिला जब काबू में नहीं आई तो जायरीन युवक ने उसकी चोटी पकड़ कर बेरहमी के साथ उसे घसीटा और पुलिस काे साैंप दिया। दरगाह थाना पुलिस ने खानाबदाेश महिला के खिलाफ धारा 151 के तहत कार्रवाई की, लेकिन खानाबदाेश महिला के पति की रिपाेर्ट पर मारपीट करने वाले जायरीन और उसकी पत्नी के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज किया।

थाना प्रभारी रमेन्द्र सिंह हाडा के अनुसार शुक्रवार काे आराेपी जायरीन महाराष्ट्र ठाणे निवासी उमेश किशान घाेड़ी औरर उसकी पत्नी शीतल काे गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। उल्लेखनीय है कि महिला के साथ सरेआम बेरहमी की घटना का वीडियाे साेशल मीडिया पर वायरल हाेने के बाद पुलिस ने कार्रवाई की है।

मामला दर्ज किया
दरगाह क्षेत्र के थानाधिकारी रमेन्द्र सिंह हाड़ा के अनुसार वीडियो 5 नवम्बर की शाम का है। उन्होंने कहा कि आराेपी उमेश किशन और उसकी पत्नी शीतल के खिलाफ भादंसं की धारा 341, 323 और 354 के तहत मुकदमा दर्ज कर उन्हें गिरफ्तार किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें