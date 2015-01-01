पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • When The Order Of Removal From The Job Was Received, The Contract Workers Reached The MLA Bhadel

अजमेर के सेटेलाइट अस्पताल का मामला:नौकरी से हटाने का आदेश मिला तो विधायक भदेल के पास प​हुंचे संविदाकर्मी

अजमेर20 मिनट पहले
  • विधायक ने दिया उचित कार्यवाही का आश्वासन

अजमेर के राजकीय सेटेलाइट अस्पताल में करीब पचास संविदाकर्मियों की सेवाएं एक दिसम्बर से समाप्त कर दी जाएगी। इस आशय का आदेश जारी होने पर संविदाकर्मी विधायक अनिता भदेल के पास पहुंचे। विधायक ने संविदाकर्मियों की मांगों को सुना और उचित कार्यवाही का आश्वासन दिया है।

संविदाकर्मी भागचन्द रावत, अविनाश कुमार, साक्षी आदि ने बताया कि राज्य सरकार एक तरफ स्थाई करने की बात कह रही है, वहीं दूसरी ओर अस्पताल प्रशासन उनको नोकरी से हटा रहा है। गत 31 अक्टूबर को अस्पताल के प्रमुख चिकित्सा अधिकारी राकेश पोरवाल ने निरीक्षण किया और आदेश जारी कर दिया कि संविदा पर कर्मचरी ज्यादा है और अस्पताल के पास बजट भी नहीं है। ऐसे में करीब पचास संविदाकर्मियों को हटाया जाएगा। अभी दीपावली का त्योहार है, इसलिए एक नवम्बर से नहीं हटाकर एक दिसम्बर से हटाने के आदेश भी जारी कर दिए। ऐसे में सभी विधायक के पास आए है। विधायक भदेल ने कहा कि एक तरफ मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत कर्मचारियों को स्थाई करने की बात कह रहे है और दूसरी तरफ संविदाकर्मियों को हटाया जा रहा है। इस सम्बन्ध में वे बात करेगी और कोई हल निकालने के प्रयास किए जाएंगे।

