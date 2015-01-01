पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अजमेर डिस्कॉम:मिलेगा सुचारू बिजली आपूर्ति का तोहफा, मुख्यमंत्री कल करेंगे 22 करोड़ के विकास कार्यों का ऑनलाइन लोकार्पण व शिलान्यास

अजमेर6 मिनट पहले
मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत शुक्रवार को अजमेर डिस्कॉम के लाखों उपभोक्ताओं को सुचारू बिजली आपूर्ति का तोहफा देंगे। इसके लिए अजमेर डिस्कॉम में 22 करोड़ के 15 विकास कार्यों का ऑनलाइन लोकार्पण व शिलान्यास करेंगे।

प्रबन्ध निदेशक वी.एस. भाटी ने बताया कि राज्य सरकार के 2 वर्ष पूर्ण होने पर विद्युत ग्रिड सबस्टेशन के 4.21 करोड़ रुपयों के 4 प्रोजेक्टस का शिलान्यास तथा 17.57 करोड़ रुपयों के 11 प्रोजेक्टस का लोकार्पण होगा। इन सभी विद्युत ग्रिड सबस्टेशनों के माध्यम से विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में लाखों उपभोक्ताओं को दी जाने वाली विद्युत आपूर्ति की गुणवता में सुधार एवं विद्युत छीजत में कमी आएगी।

प्रबंध निदेशक ने बताया कि अजमेर डिस्कॉम चित्तौडगढ़ जिले के केलझर, देवरी, अभयपुर तथा न्यूकोर्ट में 33/11 केवी विद्युत ग्रिड सब स्टेशन के प्रोजेक्टस लगाएगा, जिससे केलझर, भूंगडिया, मेवासा, वांदा, बावडी खेडा, देव डूंगरी, जवासिया, मानपुरिया, आमलीखेडा, देवरी, घाघसा, रिठोला, अभयपुर, एकलिंगपुरा, मायराघटा, गलियामाल, बरखेडा, अम्बोवेरी, मगोदडा, भादीखेडा, पंचुण्डल, वडी का खेडा, वालपदमनी विहार, रतन विहार, मधुबन क्षेत्र, पंचवटी, कच्ची बस्ती, पंचवटी, प्रतापनगर, हाउसिंग बोर्ड के उपभोक्ताओं को दी जाने वाली विद्युत आपूर्ति में सुधार होगा।

इसी तरह चित्तौडगढ़ जिले के सिन्दावाडी तथा चिक्सी में जहाजपुर (भीलवाडा) के अमलदा तथा गंगथला में भीलवाडा जिले के मांडलगढ तथा मांडल में, बांसवाडा के घटोल में राजसंमद के नाथद्वारा में, सीकर के धोद में, तथा उदयपुर के मावली ( गोवर्धनपुरा) में, 33/11 केवी के विद्युत ग्रिड सब स्टेशनों का लोकार्पण किया जाएगा। इन सभी की कुल लागत 17.57 करोड़ रुपये है। इस लोकार्पण के पश्चात लगभग 30 हजार से ज्यादा उपभोक्ताओं को निर्बाध विद्युत आपूर्ति मिल सकेगी।

