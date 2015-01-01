पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कल से नहीं मिलेगा पानी:आज रात से पचास घंटे का लेंगे शट-डाउन, दो दिन ठप रहेगी जलापूर्ति

अजमेर शहर, ब्यावर, किशनगढ़, केकड़ी, सरवाड़, पुष्कर एवं पेराफेरी गांवों, पंचायत समिति पीसांगन एवं जवाजा के ग्रामीण क्षेत्र होंगे प्रभावित
अजमेर सहित जिले भर में 17 व 18 दिसम्बर को बीसलपुर से होने वाले पानी की जलापूर्ति नहीं होगी। जलदाय विभाग पाइप लाइनों व पम्प सेट की मरम्मत व रखरखाव के लिए 16 दिसम्बर की रात से 50 घंटे का शट-डाउन लेगा। इस दौरान पानी की किल्लत नहीं हो, इसके लिए जलदाय विभाग ने दो दिन का पर्याप्त पानी स्टोरेज करने की अपील लोगों से की है।

जलदाय विभाग के अधीक्षण अभियंता सी.एल. जाटव ने बताया कि बीसलपुर योजना के केकड़ी के नए पंप सेट की मरम्मत, केकड़ी नसीराबाद के बीच एमएस पाइप लाइन के मरम्मत कार्य तथा नसीराबाद पंपिंग स्टेशन पर पंप मशीनों से संबंधित प्रिवेंटिव मेंटिनेंस के काम के लिए 16 दिसंबर को रात 10 बजे से शट-डाउन लिया जाएगा।

यह शट-डाउन 50 घंटे का होगा। इससे अजमेर शहर, ब्यावर, किशनगढ़, केकड़ी, सरवाड़, पुष्कर एवं पेराफेरी गांवों, पंचायत समिति पीसांगन एवं जवाजा के ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में 17 एवं 18 दिसंबर को पानी नहीं दिया जाएगा। आमजन से आग्रह किया है कि वे पानी का घर में भंडारण कर समुचित उपयोग करें। ताकि परेशानी नहीं हो।

