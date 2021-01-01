पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जालौर बस हादसा:जालौर बस दुखांतिका में घायल महिला ने तोड़ा दम, मृतकाें की संख्या अब 7 हुई

जालौर बस दुखांतिका में झुलसी तारादेवी ने भी सोमवार को अस्पताल में दम तोड़ दिया। इन समेत दुखांतिका में मरने वालों की संख्या सात हो गई है।मालूम हो कि चेन्नई निवासी राजेंद्र कोठारी अपने परिजन व परिचितों के साथ नाकोड़ा और मांडोली मंदिर दर्शन के लिए संघ लेकर रवाना हुए थे। नाकोड़ा दर्शन के बाद 16 जनवरी की रात को जालौर में मांडोली मंदिर दर्शन के बाद जब संघ ब्यावर की ओर लौट रहा था उस दौरान रास्ता भटक जाने से एक बस महेशपुर गांव में पहुंच गई।

बस गांव की संकरी गली से गुजरते समय 11 केवी लाइन की चपेट में आ गई। जिससे बस में सवार 6 लोगों की जान चली गई जबकि 17 से अधिक घायल हो गए थे। मरने वालों में ब्यावर की तीन महिलाएं व अजमेर के तीन पुरुष शामिल थे। शेष घायलों को उपचार के लिए जोधपुर, भीलवाड़ा, जालौर और अहमदाबाद में भर्ती कराया गया। घायलों में शामिल लोकाशाह नगर ब्यावर निवासी तारादेवी (55) पत्नी स्वर्गीय लक्ष्मण चंद कोठारी का अहमदाबाद स्थित अस्पताल में उपचार चल रहा था। उपचार के दौरान उन्होंने भी दम तोड़ दिया। जिनकी अंतिम यात्रा ब्यावर लोकाशाह नगर स्थित उनके निवास स्थान से मुक्तिधाम के लिए निकली।

सांसद दीया कुमारी पीड़िताें से मिलीं
राजसमंद सांसद दीया कुमारी सोमवार को ब्यावर पहुंची। उन्होंने जालौर बस दुखांतिका में जान गंवाने वालों के परिजन को सांत्वना देते हुए घायलों की कुशलक्षेम पूछी। सांसद भाजपा मंडल अध्यक्ष रामावतार लाटा और डूंगरसिंह रावत व अन्य पदाधिकारियों के साथ अजमेर रोड सुराणा नगर स्थित मृतका चांद देवी के निवास पर पहुंची और परिजन को ढांढस बंधाया।

उन्होंने हादसे में घायल होने वाली परिवार की अन्य महिला व बच्चियों के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करते हुए घायलों को बेहतर इलाज की सुविधा दिलाने का भरोसा दिलाया।वे मेवाड़ी गेट सांई का तकिया गली पहुंची, जहां मृतका सुरभि जैन के परिजन को सांत्वना देते हुए इस दुखांतिका पर शोक प्रकट किया। भाजपा मंडल महामंत्री प्रमोद शर्मा ने बताया कि इस दौरान मंडल अध्यक्ष कानाराम गुर्जर, करण सिंह कड़ीवाल, जितेंद्र कावड़िया, दिलीप बाबेल, विक्रांत सिंह चौहान, सहित अन्य उपस्थित थे।

