पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

महिला ने महिला के साथ कराया बलात्कार:महिला काे मकान में बंधक बनाकर 5 दिन तक गैंग रेप, आरोपियों की तलाश जारी

अजमेर25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जरीना ने 2 नवंबर को फोन कर उसे घर बुलाया था
  • जरीना ने उसे धाेखे से नशीला पेय पदार्थ पिलाकर बेहोश कर दिया
  • जरीना के घर में मौजूद इमरान सहित चार-पांच युवकों ने उसके साथ दुराचार किया

रामगंज थाना इलााके में एक महिला काे नशीला पेय पिलाकर बेहाेश कर घर में बंधक बनाने और पांच दिन तक उसके साथ चार-पांच युवकाें द्वारा गैंग रेप की वारदात सामने आई है। पीड़िता की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने मुकदमा दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

पीड़िता ने बयान दिया है कि उसकी परिचित महिला ने उसे बुलाया था और उसके बाद उसे बंधक बनाकर इमरान और उसके चार अन्य साथियाें ने लगातार उससे दुराचार किया। इस मामले में पीड़िता के पति ने तीन दिन पहले थाने पर शिकायत दी थी कि उसकी पत्नी बिना कुछ बताए घर से गायब है। पीड़िता का मेडिकल मुआयना कराया है, आरोपियों की तलाश की जा रही है।

पीडि़ता ने बताया-परिचित महिला ने फंसाया

रामगंज थाना प्रभारी सतेंद्र नेगी ने बताया कि पीड़िता ने शिकायत दी है कि मुगलाें की ढाणी में किराए से रहने वाली जरीना से उसकी लंबे समय से जान-पहचान है। जरीना ने 2 नवंबर को फोन कर उसे घर बुलाया था। जरीना से वह पहले से परिचित थी, इसलिए वह उसके पास चली गई। जरीना ने उसे धाेखे से नशीला पेय पदार्थ पिलाकर बेहोश कर दिया।

जरीना के घर में मौजूद इमरान सहित चार-पांच युवकों ने उसके साथ दुराचार किया। जब उसे होश आया तो उसने विराेध किया। पीड़िता का आरोप है कि जरीना तथा उसके घर में माैजूद युवकाें ने उसे कमरे में बंद कर दिया। बंधक बनाकर उसके बाद 6 नवंबर तक सामूहिक रूप से दुष्कर्म किया। 6 नवंबर की रात वह माैका देखकर वहां से भाग निकली और अपने घर पहुंची। पुलिस ने पीड़िता का जवाहरलाल नेहरू अस्पताल में मेडिकल मुआयना कराया है।

पति ने गुमशुदगी की दी थी रिपाेर्ट
पुलिस के अनुसार पीड़िता के पति ने 3 दिन पहले शिकायत दी थी। इसमें उसने बताया था कि उसकी पत्नी घर से बिना बताए गायब है। पुलिस ने पीड़िता के बयान दर्ज कर आराेपी जरीना, इमरान 4-5 अन्य युवकों के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज किया है। मामले की जांच सीओ साउथ मुकेश सोनी कर रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें