बिजयनगर से खबर:खेत पर काम कर रही महिला पर चाकू से किया हमला, अजमेर किया रेफर

अजमेर2 घंटे पहले
आसन गांव में मंगलवार को खेत पर काम कर रही एक महिला पर बदमाशाें द्वारा चाकू से वार करने की घटना के बाद इलाके में सनसनी फैल गई। घायल महिला को बिजयनगर अस्पताल में प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद हालात गंभीर होने से अजमेर रैफर किया है। आसन निवासी घीसालाल माली की पत्नी प्रेमदेवी दिन में अपने खेत पर काम कर रही थी।

इसी दौरान दो अज्ञात नकाबपोश युवक वहां पहुंचे जिन्होंने किसी व्यक्ति के बारे में जानकारी चाही। इसी दाैरान अज्ञात युवकों ने प्रेमदेवी पर चाकू से ताबड़ताेड़ वार कर दिए। इससे वह गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गई। घटना की सूचना मिलने पर बिजयनगर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची जहां घटनास्थल का जायजा लिया। दूसरी ओर प्रेमदेवी को उपचार के लिए बिजयनगर राजकीय चिकित्सालय लाया गया, जहां प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद हालात गंभीर मानते हुए चिकित्सकों ने उसे अजमेर रैफर किया। उधर, दिन दहाड़े हुई घटना के बाद बड़ी संख्या में ग्रामीण अस्पताल के बाहर एकत्रित हो गए। मामला जमीनी रंजिश से जुड़ा हुआ माना जा रहा है।

