कोरोना काल में पूजन:अजमेर में चंद्रमा को अर्घ्य देकर महिलाओं ने मनाई करवा चौथ

अजमेर13 मिनट पहले
अजमेर में पूजन करती महिलाएं
  • सुनी कथा, चन्द्र दर्शन कर खोला व्रत

सुहागिनों का पर्व करवा चौथ बुधवार को हर्षोल्लास के साथ मनाया गया। महिलाओं ने सामूहिक पूजन करके उपवास रखने की परंपरा निभाई, लेकिन कोरोना गाइड लाइन के कारण ज्यादा संख्या में महिलाएं नजर नहीं आईं। आस पास की महिलाओं ने चौथ व्रत की कथा सुनी और चंद्रमा को अर्घ्य देकर उपवास खोला। शहर में कई जगह सामूहिक पूजन हुए, लेकिन यहां भी महिलाओं की तादाद कम संख्या में रही। महिलाओं ने 16 श्रृंगार कर दिन में करवा चौथ की कथा का श्रवण किया। रात को चंद्र दर्शन के बाद व्रत खोला। अजमेर के कोटडा क्षेत्र में रहने वाली मीनू पारीक व नीरू शेखावत ने बताया कि हर साल मोहल्ले की सभी महिलाएं एकत्र होकर करवा चौथ की कथा सुनकर पूजन करती थीं, लेकिन इस बार कोरोना के चलते ऐसा नहीं किया जा सका। पर्व पर महिलाओं के साथ-साथ शहर में कईं पुरुषों ने भी व्रत रखा। महिलाओं का कहना है कि जब उनकी पत्नी उनकी लंबी आयु की कामना करती हैं, तो वह भी पत्नी की लंबी आयु की कामना के लिए व्रत रख रहे हैं।

