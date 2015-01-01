पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अजमेर सहित जिले भर में गोवर्धन पूजन:पूजा अर्चना कर मांगी परिवार की सुख समृद्धि शांति

अजमेर12 मिनट पहले
गोवर्धन पूजन करती महिलाएं।
  • सुबह ही महिलाओं ने घरों के बाहर गाय के गोबर से बनाए भगवान गोवर्धन महाराज

अजमेर जिले सहित ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में रविवार सुबह को गोवर्धन पूजन हर्षोल्लास के साथ किया गया। दीपावली पर गोवर्धन महाराज की सामूहिक रूप से पूजा -अर्चना सुबह की गई और शाम को गोवंश की पूजा भी करेंगे। कारोना के कारण महिलाओं ने ज्यादा भीड नहीं की और कुछ महिलाओं के साथ ही पूजन किया। सोमवार को भाई दूज मनाई जाएगी। शहर सहित ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में महिलाओं ने सुबह सवेरे ही अपने घरों में गाय के गोबर से भगवान श्री गोवर्धन महाराज की आकृति बनाई जिसकी अपने परिवार के साथ सामूहिक रूप से पूजा अर्चना के बाद परिक्रमा की। महिलाओं ने भगवान गोर्वधन के गीत आवो गोवर्धन जी महाराज..., पूजूं पग्लियां माथा आज..., पूरण कराजो सारो काज..., जुग-जुग जिए परिवार..., पूजा गोर्वधन वीर... सहित अनेक गीत गाए तथा अपने परिवार की सुख समृद्धि शांति के लिए आशीर्वाद मांगा। शाम को गौवंश की पूजा अर्चना की जाएगी।

भाईदूज के साथ होगा समापन
सोमवार को जिले में गांव-गांव कस्बों-कस्बों में भाईदूज का पारंपरिक त्योहार उत्साह के साथ मनाया जाएगा। भाईदूज के त्योहार के साथ ही जिले में पांच दिवसीय दीपावली महोत्सव का भी समापन हो जाएगा।

