लक्ष्मी पूजन कर जलाए दीए:धन्य धान्य की देवी लक्ष्मी की पूजा कर मांगी सुख समृद्धि

अजमेर6 मिनट पहले
लक्ष्मी पूजन के बाद दीपक जलाती युवतियां
  • घरों व प्रतिष्ठानों के बाहर किया दीप प्रज्जवलन

अजमेर सहित जिले भर में पांच दिवसीय दीपोत्सव के दूसरे दिन शनिवार शाम को लक्ष्मी पूजन किया गया। धन्य धान्य की देवी लक्ष्मी की पूजा कर सुख समृद्धि की कामना की। शाम को घरों व व्यापारिक प्रतिष्ठानों में पूजा हुई। घरों व प्रतिष्ठानों के बाहर दीप प्रज्जवलन भी किया। धन लक्ष्मी के साथ सुख समृद्धि के लिए आठों दिशाओं में अष्ठलक्ष्मी पूजन भी किया गया। लोगों ने सपरिवार रोली, चावल, पान ,कुमकुम, धूप या अगरबत्ती, इलाइची, लोंग, सुपारी, कपूर, कलश, माला, मिट्टी तथा तांबे के दीपक, कलावा, नारियल, शहद, दही, गंगाजल, गुड़, धनिया, फल, फूल, जौ ,गेहूं, चन्दन, सिन्दूर, घी, पंचामृत, शंख, चांदी का सिक्का, दूध, सूखा मेवे, यज्ञोपवीत (जनेऊ), सफेद नए कपड़े, चोकी, खील ,बताशे, मिठाई, थाली, आसन आदि लेकर लक्ष्मी, सरस्वती व गणेश जी का पूजन किया। इसके बाद महिलाएं व बच्चे सज-धज कर बड़ों का आशीर्वाद लेकर रोशनी देखने बाजार भी निकले।

गोवर्धन पूजन कल
अजमेर जिले सहित ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में रविवार को गोवर्धन पूजन हर्षोल्लास के साथ किया जाएगा। शहर सहित ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में महिलाएं अपने घरों में गाय के गोबर से भगवान श्री गोवर्धन महाराज की आकृति बनाएगी, देर रात को अपने परिवार के साथ सामूहिक रूप से पूजा अर्चना कर परिक्रमा करेगी। साथ ही परिवार की सुख समृद्धि शांति के लिए कामना करेगी।

भाई दूज सोमवार को
सोमवार को जिले में गांव-गांव कस्बों-कस्बों में भाईदूज का पारंपरिक त्योहार उत्साह के साथ मनाया जाएगा। भाईदूज के त्योहार के साथ ही जिले में पांच दिवसीय दीपावली महोत्सव का भी समापन हो जाएगा।

