मनाया भगवान महावीर निर्वाण महोत्सव:पूजन कर किया मंगल गुणगान, चढाया निर्वाण मोदक

अजमेर36 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
जैन मन्दिर में मोदक भेंट करते जैन समाज के लोग
  • अजमेर ​सहित जिले भर के जैन मन्दिरों में हुए विभिन्न कार्यक्रम

अजमेर सहित जिले भर के जैन मन्दिरों में सकल दिगंबर जैन समाज के तत्वावधान में जैन धर्म के चौबीसवें तीर्थंकर भगवान महावीर का निर्वाण मोक्ष कल्याणक महोत्सव रविवार को श्रद्धापूर्वक मनाया गया। इस दौरान पूजा अर्चना कर मोदक चढाया गया। इस दौरान समाज के लोगों ने भगवान महावीर के सिद्धांतों का सार पूर्वक वर्णन करते हुए कहा कि हमें जीवन को सार्थक करने के लिए भगवान महावीर के सिद्धांतों को जीवन में अपनाना होगा। रात्रि भोजन त्याग पर बताया कि रात्रि भोजन का त्याग जैनियों की पहचान है। इसलिए सभी को रात्रि भोजन का त्याग करना चाहिए। इस मौके पर कईं श्रद्धालुओं ने एक दूजे से मिलकर दीपावली पर्व की शुभकामनाएं दी।

भागचन्द जैन, हुकमीचन्द जैन, महावीर प्रसाद जैन, चेतन प्रकाश जैन आदि ने बताया कि भगवान महावीर जैन धर्म के 24वें तीर्थंकर होकर अंतिम तीर्थंकर हैं। महावीर स्वामी ने कार्तिक कृष्ण अमावस्या के दिन ही स्वाति नक्षत्र में कैवल्य ज्ञान प्राप्त करके निर्वाण प्राप्त किया था। जैन धर्म में धन-यश तथा वैभव लक्ष्मी के बजाय वैराग्य लक्ष्मी प्राप्ति पर बल दिया गया है।प्रतिवर्ष दीपावली के दिन जैन धर्म में दीपमालिका सजाकर भगवान महावीर का निर्वाणोत्सव मनाया जाता है। कार्तिक अमावस्या के दिन सुबह स्वाति नक्षत्र के दौरान महावीर स्वामी अपने सांसारिक जीवन से मुक्त होकर मोक्षधाम को प्राप्त हो गए। उस समय इन्द्रादि देवों ने आकर भगवान महावीर के शरीर की पूजा की और पूरी पावा नगरी को दीपकों से सजाकर प्रकाशयुक्त कर दिया।

