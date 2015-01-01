पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गुर्जर समाज की परम्परा:मां सावित्री के श्राप से बचने के लिए दिवाली पर श्राद्ध किया, वंश वृद्धि के लिए बेल की पूजा-अर्चना

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
भिनाय के निकट छछुन्दरा में भोग लेते गुर्जर समाज के लोग।

(सुनिल कुमार जैन) सुनने में भले ही यह अजीब लगे, लेकिन दीपावली पर गुर्जर समाज पारंपरिक रूप से श्राद्ध मनाता आ रहा है। दीपावली के दिन शनिवार को मां सावित्री के श्राप से बचने के उपाय के रूप में सामूहिक श्राद्ध और वंश वृद्धि के लिए बेल की पूजा-अर्चना की। इससे एक दिन पहले शुक्रवार को गत दीपोत्सव के बाद से देहातीत परिजनों की याद में श्राद्ध का आयोजन भी किया।

अजमेर जिले के छछुन्दरा भिनाय निवासी हरदयाल गुर्जर ने बताया कि मान्यता है कि सृष्टि रचयिता भगवान ब्रह्मा की ओर से तीर्थगुरु पुष्कर में किए गए यज्ञ में गायत्री के बैठने से नाराज सावित्री के श्राप से मुक्ति के लिए गुर्जर समाज के लोग सदियों से श्राद्ध मनाते आ रहे हैं। परंपरा के तहत समाज के लोग सुबह घर में खीर, चूरमा तथा घी भरी रोटी(फळका) तैयार कर एक स्थान पर एकत्र हुए और बुजुर्गों की ओर से निर्धारित जलाशय (तालाब, नाडी, नदी तथा कुएं) पर सभी लोग अपनी-अपनी थाली लेकर पहुंचें। वहां पर काचरे, आंधी झाड़ा तथा पीपल के पत्ते की बेल (रस्सी) तैयार की। समाज के लोगों ने खेत के धोरे में बहते पानी के किनारे बैठ कर बेल को बिछा कर उसकी पूजा की।

भिनाय के निकट छछुन्दरा में भोग लेते गुर्जर समाज के लोग।
भिनाय के निकट छछुन्दरा में भोग लेते गुर्जर समाज के लोग।

आलोली निवासी सांवरा गुर्जर ने बताया कि माना जाता है कि इस बेल का स्पर्श पिछली दीपावली से वर्तमान दीपावली के दौरान हुए नवजातों को कराने से वंश की बेल सदा फल-फूलती रहती है। बाद में बनाए गए पकवानों को एक जगह एकत्र कर सभी लोगों ने श्रद्धा के साथ पुरखों को नमन किया और भोजन किया। इस दिन समाज के किसी भी व्यक्ति ने दूध नहीं बेचा।

