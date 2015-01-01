पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पावर हाउस में गए प्राण:अजमेर में ट्रांसफॉर्मर पर युवक की लाश; बाइक बाहर झाड़ियों के पास मिली

अजमेर43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अजमेर में युवक की मौत के बाद कार्रवाई करती पुलिस।
  • मृतक टाटा पावर में संविदा पर कार्यरत था

अजमेर के चन्द्रबरदाई नगर स्थित पावर हाउस में ट्रांसफार्मर पर एक युवक का शव मिला। युवक टाटा पावर में संविदा पर कार्यरत था। युवक की मौत करंट लगने से हुई। युवक वहां पर कैसे पहुंचा, ऐसे में पुलिस हालात संदिग्ध मानकर जांच में जुट गई है।

पुलिस के अनुसार चन्द्रबरदाई नगर स्थित पावर हाउस में एक युवक की लाश की सूचना मिली। जाकर देखा तो ट्रांसफार्मर पर लाश थी। मौके पर टाटा पावर व अजमेर डिस्कॉम के अधिकारी भी पहुंच गए। लाश को नीचे उतारा। मृतक की पहचान जाटिया नसीराबाद निवासी 25 वर्षीय शायरसिंह रावत के रूप में हुई। पुलिस को प्रारम्भिक जांच में पता चला कि पावर हाउस के दरवाजे बंद थे और युवक की मोटरसाइकिल भी पास ही झाडियों में मिली। युवक की डृयूटी भी हजारी बाग पावर हाउस में थी। ऐसे में युवक अन्दर क्या करने गया। इसको लेकर भी पुलिस पडताल कर रही है। पुलिस ने पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव परिजन के सुपुर्द कर दिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंउदयपुर में रजवाड़ी थीम पर हुई शादी, ट्रेडिशनल ज्वेलरी में दिखीं कंगना - राजस्थान - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें