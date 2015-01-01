पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पदभार ग्रहण:जिला परिषद आपके द्वार कार्यक्रम चलेगा, सैलेरी जरूरतमंदों पर होगी खर्च

अजमेर17 मिनट पहले
जिला प्रमुख सुशील कंवर पलाड़ा ने  पदभार ग्रहण किया
  • नवनिर्वाचित जिला प्रमुख पलाड़ा ने कहा

जिला परिषद की नवनिर्वाचित जिला प्रमुख सुशील कंवर पलाड़ा ने कहा कि समस्या समाधान के लिए जिला परिषद आपके द्वार कार्यक्रम शुरू किया जाएगा। साथ ही यहां से मिलने वाली सैलेरी जरूरतमंदों की मदद पर खर्च की जाएगी।

शनिवार को पलाड़ा ने 21 वें जिला प्रमुख के रूप में अधिकारियों की मौजूदगी में पदभार ग्रहण किया। उन्होंने कहा कि उनक पांच साल का विधायक कार्यकाल हो या फिर चार साल का जिला प्रमुख कार्यकाल, आम जन को कोई समस्या नहीं हो, यही पहली प्राथमिकता रही है। जिले में पानी, बिजली व सड़क सहित अन्य समस्याओं के समाधान के लिए पूरे प्रयास किए जाएंगे। आम जन को राहत देने के लिए जनप्रतिनिधि व सरकारी अधिकारी मिल कर कार्य करेंगे। इससे पहले पलाड़ा ने मन्दिर में भगवान शिव के दर्शन किए और आशीर्वाद लिया।

