अजमेर-पुष्कर राेड:पुष्कर में सात माह बाद यात्री वाहनों से टैक्स की वसूली शुरू

पुष्कर4 घंटे पहले
  • लाॅकडाउन के समय से ही बंद पड़े थे यात्री कर नाके, अब चाराें नाके शुरू

काेराेना के चलते सात माह से अजमेर-पुष्कर राेड पर बंद पड़े चाराें यात्री कर नाके नगर पालिका के ठेकेदार ने गुरुवार काे खाेल दिए हैं। इसके साथ ही नाकों पर तैनात ठेकेदार के कर्मचारियों ने वाहनों से पुष्कर आने वाले तीर्थयात्रियों से यात्री कर व वाहन पार्किंग शुल्क की वसूली शुरू कर दी है।

कोरोना महामारी के चलते लागू किए गए देशव्यापी लॉकडाउन के कारण पालिका के ठेकेदार ने 22 मार्च को चारों यात्री कर नाकाें से अपने कर्मचारी हटाकर नाके बंद कर दिए थे। तभी से यात्री बिना शुल्क दिए पुष्कर पहुंच रहे थे। नाके बंद होने के कारण पालिका को प्रतिदिन करीब 20 हजार रुपए का राजस्व नुकसान हो रहा था। पालिका प्रशासन ने ब्रह्मा मंदिर खुलने के साथ ही ठेकेदार को गत 7 सितंबर से नाके खोलकर यात्री कर व वाहन पार्किंग शुल्क की वसूली करने के आदेश दिए। लेकिन अपेक्षाकृत यात्री भार नहीं होने के कारण ठेकेदार ने नाके नहीं खोले।

वहीं बढ़ते राजस्व नुकसान को देखते हुए गत कुछ दिनों पूर्व पालिका प्रशासन ने ठेकेदार को नोटिस जारी कर अविलंब नाके खोलने के लिए निर्देशित किया। नोटिस की पालना करते हुए ठेकेदार ने गुरुवार को अजमेर-पुष्कर, जयपुर बाईपास, नागौर रोड व खरेखड़ी रोड स्थित चारों नाके खोल कर यात्री कर व वाहन पार्किंग शुल्क की वसूली शुरू कर दी है।

पुरोहितों में खुशी
यात्री कर नाके खुलने से तीर्थ पुरोहितों में खुशी की लहर छा गई है। अधिकांश पुरोहित नाकों से ही यात्रियों को पुष्कर सरोवर की पूजा-अर्चना व ब्रह्मा मंदिर के दर्शन कराने के लिए लेकर जाते हैं। नाके बंद होने के कारण नाके सूने पड़े थे तथा नाकों पर यात्रियों का ठहराव भी नहीं हो रहा था। लिहाजा यात्री बिना पुरोहितों को साथ लिए सीधे सरोवर व मंदिर तक पहुंच रहे थे।

