पुष्कर में उत्पात:विक्षिप्त युवक ने घाट पर रखी खंडित मूर्तियों को तोड़ा, सरोवर में कूदा

पुष्कर
  कॉपी लिंक
सरोवर से युवक को बाहर निकालते हुए।
  • पुरोहितों ने पकड़ने की कोशिश की तो सरोवर में कूदा, गोताखोरों ने बाहर निकाला

बीते करीब पांच दिनों से घर से लापता मानसिक रोगी युवक ने गुरुवार को पुष्कर में उत्पात मचाया। युवक सरोवर के घाटों के किनारे रखी खंड़ित प्रतिमाओं को तोड़ने लगा। जिससे पुरोहितों में रोष उत्पन्न हो गया। गुस्साये पुरोहित उसे पकड़ कर पुलिस के हवाले करते इससे पहले ही वह सरोवर मेें कूद गया। करीब दो घंटे तक वह सरोवर में तैरता रहा।

पुलिस मित्र, गोताखोर एवं सिविल डिफेंस के स्वयं सेवकों ने खासी मशक्कत के बाद युवक को सरोवर से बाहर निकाला तथा पुलिस के हवाले किया। पुलिस ने उसे शांति भंग करने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार कर उपजिला मजिस्ट्रेट के समक्ष पेश किया। जहां से उसे जमानत-मुचलके पर रिहा कर दिया गया।

गुरुवार की दोपहर नागौर जिले के पीलवा पुलिस थानातंर्गत ग्राम बांसेड़ निवासी रघुवीर सिंह नामक युवक मुख्य बाजार से होते हुए वराह घाट पहुंचा। उसने बंशी घाट के किनारे रखी बाबा रामदेव जी की खंडित मूर्ति को धक्का देकर नीचे गिरा दिया। जिससे मूर्ति टूट गई। इसके अलावा भी युवक ने आसपास रखी मूर्तियोंं को तोड़ने की कोशिश की।

इस बीच मौके पर मौजूद तीर्थ पुरोहितों ने उसे घेर लिया लेकिन युवक अपनी जान बचाने के लिए सरोवर में कूद गया। पुरोहितों ने इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दी। उधर, घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही विश्व हिंदू परिषद, आरएएस के कार्यकर्ता सहित बड़ी संख्या में पुरोहित मौके पर पहुंच गए। लोगों ने उसे बाहर निकालने की कोशिश की। मगर वह बाहर नहीं निकला। बल्कि पानी में तैरता हुआ सरोवर के बीच में पहुंच गया।

बाद में सिविल डिफेंस, गोताखोर एवं पुलिस मित्र टीम के अमित भट्ट, मुकेश अजमेरा, राहुल पाराशर, दिनेश पाराशर, सांवरा शर्मा आदि जांबाजों ने युवक को तरणी घाट पर सरोवर से बाहर निकाला तथा पुलिस के हवाले किया। खास बात यह है कि उत्पाती युवक सरोवर में जांबाजों के साथ हाथापाई करने लगा। नतीजतन जांबाजोंं को उसे सरोवर से बाहर निकालने में खासी मशक्कत करनी पड़ी।

सरोवर से बाहर निकालने के बाद पुलिस युवक को गिरफ्तार कर थाने ले गई। जहां उससे पूछताछ कर उसकी पहचान की तथा उसके परिजनों को सूचित किया। परिजनों ने पुलिस को बताया कि युवक मानसिक रूप से अस्वस्थ है तथा गत पांच दिनों से घर से गायब है। अदालत से रिहा होने के बाद युवक को उसके परिजन अपने साथ घर ले गए।

