दरिंदगी:होटल में नाबालिग काे बंधक बनाकर सात दिन तक दुराचार किया

पुष्करएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
घटनास्थल की तस्दीक के बाद होटल से आरोपी को बाहर लेकर आते तख्तगढ़ थाना पुलिस के जवान।
  • पाली जिले की तख्तगढ़ थाना पुलिस ने आरोपी व पीड़िता के साथ पुष्कर पहुंचकर घटनास्थल की तस्दीक की

नवरात्र महोत्सव के दौरान जहां लोग देवी के रूप में कन्याओं का पूजन कर रहे थे, वहीं दूसरी ओर एक दरिंदा नाबालिग बालिका को पुष्कर के होटल में बंधक बनाकर उसके साथ सात दिन तक दुराचार करता रहा। इस दौरान आरोपी की पत्नी भी उसके साथ मौजूद थी। संबंधित थाना पुलिस ने गुरुवार को आरोपी व पीड़िता के साथ पुष्कर पहुंचकर घटनास्थल की तस्दीक की।

पुलिस ने पीड़िता की शिकायत पर आरोपी के खिलाफ पोक्सो एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज कर आरोपी व उसकी पत्नी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। मामला पाली जिले के तख्तगढ़ पुलिस थाने का है। घटनास्थल की तस्दीक करने पुष्कर पहुंचे तख्तगढ़ थानाधिकारी राजेंद्र ने बताया कि आरोपी गोविंदराम गांव की एक नाबालिग को बहला-फुसलाकर नवरात्र के पहले दिन पुष्कर लेकर आया।

उसके साथ उसकी पत्नी भी थी। सभी पुष्कर के गुरुद्वारे के सामने स्थित होटल में ठहरे। आरोपी ने होटल संचालक को नवरात्र में पूजन करने के लिए पुष्कर आना बताया। बताया गया है कि आरोपी ने सात दिन तक पीड़िता को होटल में बंधक बनाकर रखा तथा डरा-धमका कर उसके साथ दुष्कर्म किया।

घटना की जानकारी पीड़िता ने आरोपी के चुंगल से छूटने के बाद अपने परिजनों को दी। बाद में तख्तगढ़ थाना पुलिस को आपबीती सुनाई। पुलिस ने पीड़िता की शिकायत पर आरोपी के खिलाफ पोक्सो एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज कर आरोपी व उसकी सहयोगी पत्नी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। इससे पहले पुलिस ने पीड़िता के परिजनों की रिपोर्ट पर आरोपी के खिलाफ बालिका को बहला-फुसला कर भगा ले जाने का मामला दर्ज किया था।

