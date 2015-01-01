पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायत समिति का चुनाव:चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान कोविड नियमों का उल्लंघन, संक्रमण का खतरा बढ़ा

पुष्कर/अजमेर40 मिनट पहले
पुष्कर. भाजपा और कांग्रेस की सभाओं में वक्ताओं समेत अधिकतर लोग बिना मास्क मौजूद रहे। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का भी पालन नहीं किया गया।

जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति का चुनाव प्रचार परवान पर है। प्रचार के दौरान पुष्कर क्षेत्र में खुले आम कोविड-19 के नियमों की धज्जियां उड़ रही हैं। आलम यह है कि प्रचार के दौरान न तो प्रत्याशी कोरोना गाइड लाइन की पालना कर रहे हैं और न ही उनके समर्थक व मतदाता। इसके चलते क्षेत्र में कोरोना संक्रमण का खतरा बढ़ गया है।

जिला परिषद के वार्ड संख्या एक एवं पंचायत समिति पीसांगन व अजमेर ग्रामीण के विभिन्न वार्डों में बंटे पुष्कर उपखंड क्षेत्र मेंं चुनाव प्रचार जोर शोर से चल रहा है। कांग्रेस प्रत्याशियों के प्रचार की बागड़ोर पूर्व राज्यमंत्री नसीम अख्तर इंसाफ ने संभाल रखी है। भाजपा प्रत्याशियों के प्रचार की कमान विधायक सुरेश सिंह पुष्कर रावत के हाथ में है। दोनों नेता चुनाव प्रचार के लिए प्रत्याशियों के साथ-साथ कार्यकर्ताओं के झुंड के रूप में पुष्कर क्षेत्र के गांवों का दौरा कर रहे हैं। गांवों की हथाईयों व सार्वजनिक चौक-चौराहों पर चुनावी सभाएं भी कर रहे हैं।

चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान कोई भी कोविड नियमों की पालना नहीं कर रहा है। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंंग की खुलकर अवहेलना की जा रही है। अधिकतर नेता, प्रत्याशी व कार्यकर्ता बिना मास्क ही एक-दूसरे से मिल रहे हैं तथा ग्रामीण भी बिना मास्क पहने चुनावी सभाओं में भाग ले रहे हैं।

