सोशल मीडिया पर अपलोड हुआ था फोटो:दशहरे पर शस्त्र पूजा की आड़ में हथियारों का प्रदर्शन, सरपंच के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज

बानसूरएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
सोशल मीडिया पर अपलोड की गई ज्ञानपुरा सरपंच विजय इंदौरिया की फोटो।

जनप्रतिनिधि कुर्सी संभालते ही खुद को कानून से बड़ा दिखाने की कोशिश करने लगते हैं। ऐसा ही मामला बानसूर के ज्ञानपुरा में सामने आया है। यहां 26 दिन पहले चुनाव जीते सरपंच विजय इंदौरिया ने दशहरे पर शस्त्र पूजन की आड़ में ना केवल दबंगई का प्रदर्शन किया। बल्कि अवैध देसी कट्‌टे, पिस्तौल, गंडासे और फरसे के साथ अपना फोटो भी सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट किया।

उनकी पोस्ट वायरल हुई तो बानसूर थाना पुलिस ने सरपंच विजय इंदौरिया के खिलाफ आर्म्स एक्ट में मामला दर्ज किया है। यह फोटो दशहरे के दिन का बताया गया है। थाना प्रभारी अवतार सिंह गुर्जर ने बताया कि ग्राम पंचायत ज्ञानपुरा के सरपंच विजय इंदौरिया पुत्र किशोरीलाल के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है। प्रकरण की जांच की जा रही है।

लाइसेंस की आवश्यकता नहीं

यह विरोधियों की साजिश है। फोटो मेरी ही है लेकिन इसमें बताया जा रहा हथियार एयर पिस्टल है। इसके लिए लाइसेंस की आवश्यकता नहीं होती। एक अन्य खिलौना तथा फरसा पुराने हथियार हैं, जिनकी विजयादशमी पर पूजा कर रहा था। फोटो खींचकर साजिश के तहत वायरल कर दी गई।
-विजय इंदौरिया, सरपंच ज्ञानपुरा

