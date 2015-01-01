पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कार्रवाई:अतिक्रमण हटाने के लिए आई टीम के साथ धक्का-मुक्की, बुलानी पड़ी पुलिस

बानसूर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 50 वर्ष पुराने रास्ते को जेसीबी की सहायता से अतिक्रमण मुक्त कराया

तहसीलदार के नेतृत्व में राजस्व विभाग की टीम ने पटवार हल्का महनपुर के गांव ऊछपुर में करीब 50 वर्ष पुराने रास्ते को अतिक्रमण मुक्त कराया। तहसीलदार ने बताया कि महनपुर सरपंच व ग्रामीणों ने तहसील कार्यालय में शिकायत दर्ज कराई थी कि ग्राम ऊछपुर में बानसूर की ओर जाने वाले रास्ते को कालू पुत्र सुंडाराम अहीर ने डोल काटकर अपने खेत में मिला लिया। ऐसे में रास्ता अवरुद्ध होने से काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। जांच पटवार हल्का महनपुर सुभाष गुर्जर से कराए जाने पर शिकायत सही पाई गई। इस मामले में न्यायालय तहसीलदार बानसूर द्वारा अतिक्रमित रास्ते को खुलवाने के आदेश जारी किए गए। साथ ही एसडीएम ने भी अतिक्रमण हटाने के आदेश तहसीलदार को दिए। तहसीलदार द्वारा पटवारी हल्का महनपुर व भूअभिलेख निरीक्षक महेंद्र मौर्य की संयुक्त टीम गठित की गई। टीम ने सोमवार को जेसीबी की सहायता से रास्ते को खुलवाना प्रारंभ किया तो कालू यादव जेसीबी के आगे बैठ गया।

तहसीलदार ने समझाइश कर उठाने का प्रयास किया तो कालू व उसके परिजनों ने राजस्व टीम के साथ धक्का-मुक्की व गाली-गलौच की। ग्रामीणों ने बीच-बचाव कर दोनों पक्षों को अलग किया। तहसीलदार ने इसकी सूचना बानसूर थानाधिकारी को दी। पुलिस जाब्ते के मौके पर पहुंचने से पहले ही अतिक्रमी व उसके परिजन फरार हो गए। इसके बाद प्रशासन ने पुलिस की मौजूदगी में अतिक्रमण हटवाकर रास्ते को खुलवाया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें