पुलिस पर लापरवाही का आरोप:चार दिन से लापता चरवाहे का शव जंगल में मिला, पुलिस पर भड़के ग्रामीण, जाम लगाया

बहरोड़4 घंटे पहले
  • ग्रामीण बोले-पुलिस ने अपहरण की घटना को गंभीरता से नहीं लिया

चार दिन से लापता निंभोर निवासी 62 वर्षीय चरवाहे भागीरथ गुर्जर का शव गुरुवार को गांव के पास जंगल में क्षत-विक्षत हालत में मिला। कुत्तों ने शव बुरी तरह नोंच डाला था। चरवाहे के लापता होने को लेकर लोगों में पहले से रोष था। इसे लेकर गुरुवार सुबह उन्होंने बहरोड़-नारनौल स्टेट हाइवे भी जाम किया, लेकिन थानाधिकारी के समझाने पर घर लौट गए थे।

दोपहर में चरवाहे का शव मिला तो उनका गुस्सा भड़क गया। बड़ी संख्या में ग्रामीण मौके पर जमा हो गए और पुलिस पर लापरवाही का आरोप लगाया। शव लेने से इनकार कर दिया। मौके पर पहुंचे नीमराना अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक राजेन्द्र सिंह सिसोदिया, बहरोड़ उपखंड अधिकारी संतोष कुमार मीणा मौके ने समझाइश की। एसडीएम ने कहा कि मुआवजे के लिए रिपोर्ट बनाकर सरकार को भेज दी जाएगी। आरोपियों की जल्द गिरफ्तारी होगी। इसके बाद परिजन पोस्टमार्टम कराने को राजी हुए। ग्रामीणों ने पुलिस और प्रशासन के अधिकारियों को 3 दिन का अल्टीमेटम देते हुए आरोपी को जल्द गिरफ्तार करने और बकरियों को बरामद करने की मांग रखी। ऐसा नहीं होने पर धरना देने की चेतावनी दी। उनका कहना था कि बदमाश 62 वर्षीय भागीरथ गुर्जर की हत्या कर शव पटक गए। बकरियां भी चोरी कर ली। चरवाहा भागीरथ गुर्जर एक फरवरी को 7 बकरियां लेकर जंगल में गया था। इसके बाद वापस नहीं लौटा। कहीं पता नहीं चलने पर परिजनों ने गुमशुदगी का मामला दर्ज कराया था।

परिजनों ने अपने स्तर पर भी तलाश जारी रखी। इसी दौरान पुलिस को भी जंगल जाने के रास्ते में एक जगह लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे की फुटेज मिली। इसमें चरवाहे की बकरियां हरियाणा नंबर की पिकअप गाड़ी में ले जाई जाती दिखी। पुलिस ने नंबर के आधार पर पिकअप चालक के पिता को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ भी की, लेकिन चरवाहे का पता नहीं लगा पाई। इसे लेकर बुधवार को भी निंभोर पुलिस चौकी पर ग्रामीणों ने विरोध प्रदर्शन किया था।

