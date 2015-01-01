पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्माण कार्य:भिवाड़ी में 15 साल इंतजार के बाद 70 कर्मचारियों को मिलेगा सरकारी आवास

भिवाड़ी2 घंटे पहले
  • सेक्टर 11 में साढ़े सात करोड़ की योजना पर हो रहा काम

आवास से वंचित हाउसिंग बोर्ड के 70 कर्मचारियों को 15 साल के इंतजार के बाद अगले वर्ष जून तक भिवाड़ी में अपनी छत नसीब हो जाएगी। हाउसिंग बोर्ड के सेक्टर 11 में साढ़े सात करोड़ रुपए की लागत से इन कर्मचारियों के आवास बनाए जा रहे हैं। हाउसिंग बोर्ड ने भिवाड़ी में 280 आवास बनाए। वर्ष 2006 में 206 कर्मचारियों को तो आवास मिल गए, लेकिन 74 कर्मचारियों को आवास नहीं मिल सके।

रजिस्ट्रेशन फीस देने के बाद भी जब इन कर्मचारियों को आवास नहीं मिले तो इनमें से चार ने अपनी राशि भी वापस ले ली, अब लंबे इंतजार के बाद हाउसिंग बोर्ड ने सेक्टर 11 में इनके लिए आवास बनाना शुरू कर दिया है।

128 वर्ग मीटर का होगा आवास

हाउसिंग बोर्ड की ओर से बनाए जा रहे ये 70 आवास में प्रत्येक का साइज 128 वर्ग मीटर होगा, जिसमें हाउसिंग बोर्ड दो कमरे बनाकर देगा। इससे पहले इसी सेक्टर में हाउसिंग बोर्ड की ओर से कर्मचारियों के लिए बनाए गए आवासों में दो तरह के साइज 112 वर्ग मीटर व 128 वर्ग मीटर रखे थे।

  • हाउसिंग बोर्ड ने सेक्टर 11 में कर्मचारियों के लिए 70 आवास बनाने का काम शुरु कर दिया है। संभवतः अगले वर्ष जून माह तक इन्हें अपने आवास मिल जाएंगे। -पीएल मीना, आवासीय अभियंता आवासन मंडल भिवाड़ी
