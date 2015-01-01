पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

प्रदूषण:घातक हुई भिवाड़ी की हवा, गुणवत्ता स्तर 482 पर पहुंचा

भिवाड़ी5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पिछले चार दिन में भिवाड़ी की हवा की सेहत गंभीर स्थिति में पहुंच गई है। केंद्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड (सीपीसीबी) के मोबाइल एप ‘समीर’ के मुताबिक, भिवाड़ी का सोमवार सुबह का समग्र वायु गुणवत्ता सूचकांक (एक्यूआई) 482 दर्ज किया है जो ‘गंभीर’ श्रेणी में आता है। इसके चलते शहर पिछले तीन-चार दिन से स्मॉग के आगोश में है। लोगों को अब तो आंखों में जलन और सांस लेने में तकलीफ की समस्या भी होने लगी है। लेकिन जिम्मेदार विभागों के पास इसका कोई समाधान नहीं।

हर साल की तरह इस बार भी वो ही निगरानी और प्रयास के रटे रटाए जुमले सुनाए जा रहे हैं। नौ अक्टूबर से भिवाड़ी की हवा की सेहत बिगड़ना शुरु हुई थी। नौ अक्टूबर को एक्यूआई 312 पर था जो माह के अंत में 31 अक्टूबर को 370 पर आ गया। इसके बाद पांच नवम्बर को यह 390 पर पहुंचा और उसके बाद गंभीर श्रेणी में पहुंच गया।

छह नवम्बर को एक्यूआई 402, सात को 444 व आठ को 447 दर्ज किया गया। सोमवार सुबह यह 482 पर पहुंच गया और शाम चार बजे इसे 478 दर्ज किया गया। लेकिन इस सबके बाद भी शहर में एहतियात के तमाम प्रयास केवल खानापूर्ति ही नजर आ रहे हैं। शहर में खुले में कचरा जलाने, खुले में निर्माण सामग्री का भंड़ारण, सड़कों पर उड़ती धूल को नियंत्रित नहीं किया जा सका है। शहर के गौरव पथ के सबसे बदतर हाल हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें