कार्रवाई:भाजपा मंडल उपाध्यक्ष आईपीएल मैच पर सट्‌टे की खाईवाली करते गिरफ्तार, पांच करोड़ के हिसाब-किताब के दो रजिस्टर मिले

भिवाड़ी2 घंटे पहले
पुलिस गिरफ्त में आरोपी कमल

भिवाड़ी पुलिस ने भाजपा के मंडल उपाध्यक्ष कमल कुमार को आईपीएल मैच में सट्टे की खाईवाली करते गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपी के पास से पुलिस को पांच करोड़ के सट्टे के हिसाब-किताब के दो रजिस्टर और 6 मोबाइल फोन मिले हैं। उधर, मामला सामने आने के बाद भाजपा ने कमल को पार्टी के मंडल उपाध्यक्ष सहित सभी दायित्वों से हटा दिया है। थाना प्रभारी जितेन्द्र सोलंकी ने बताया कि मामले में खिजूरीवास की हिंगला की ढाणी निवासी कमल कुमार को गिरफ्तार किया गया है।

उन्होंने बताया कि मुखबिर की सूचना पर गुरुवार शाम कमल के घर की तलाशी ली गई। उस समय कमल अपने घर की छत पर बने कमरे के अंदर एलईडी टीवी में दिल्ली कैपिटल और मुंबई इंडियन के बीच चल रहे आईपीएल क्रिकेट मैच पर मोबाइल में क्रिकेट लाइव लाइन एप्लीकेशन पर अन्य ग्राहकों को टीमों के भावों के सट्टे की खाईवाली करता मिला।

कमल के पास दो रजिस्टर भी मिले। जिनमें एक रजिस्टर में 21 सितंबर से 3 नवंबर तक करीब पांच करोड़ रुपए का हिसाब-किताब लिखा मिला। वहीं दूसरे रजिस्टर में 18 अक्टूबर से पांच दिसंबर तक के प्रत्येक मैच में खाईवाली का हिसाब था। कमल दो बार पार्षद का चुनाव लड़ चुका है।

कमल का मामला सामने आने के बाद हमने उन्हें पद से हटा दिया है। पार्टी में इस तरह की गतिविधि वाले के लिए कोई जगह नहीं है।
-पवन चाैहान, मंडल अध्यक्ष, भिवाड़ी

