पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नया प्लान:9 जाेन में बांट शुरू हुई सफाई, हर वार्ड में रहेंगे 6 कर्मी

भिवाड़ी42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भिवाड़ी नगर परिषद क्षेत्र में अब स्थायी कर्मचारी संभालेंगे वार्ड एक से 20 तक की सफाई व्यवस्था

शहर काे स्वच्छ बनाने के लिए नया प्लान तैयार कर टेंडर किया गया, नए टेंडर के वर्क ऑर्डर के अनुसार सफाई व्यवस्था शुरू हाे चुकी है। सफाई व्यवस्था काे बेहतर बनाने के लिए स्थायी कर्मचारी और ठेकेदार काे अलग-अलग जाेन बनाकर काम साैंपा गया है। सभी जगह एक तय मात्रा में कर्मचारी और संसाधन माैजूद रहेंगे जिससे कि अपेक्षित परिणाम मिल सकें।
अब इस तरह हाेगी सफाई

सफाई व्यवस्था का अच्छा परिणाम आए इसके लिए शहर काे नाै जाेन में बांटकर टेंडर किए गए थे। इस व्यवस्था में वार्ड 21 से 26 तक का एक जाेन बनाया गया है। प्रत्येक वार्ड में 6 कर्मचारी रहेंगे और प्रत्येक जाेन में दाे ट्रैक्टर और एक लाेडर के साथ तीन कर्मचारी रहेंगे।

इसी तरह वार्ड संख्या 27 से 32 तक दूसरा जाेन, वार्ड 33 से 38 तक का तीसरा जाेन, वार्ड 39 से 45 का चाैथा जाेन (इसमें वार्ड 41 शामिल नहीं है)। जाेन पांच में वार्ड 46, 52, 53, 54, जाेन छह में 47, 51, 55, 56, जाेन सात में 41, 48, 49, 50, जाेन आठ में वार्ड संख्या 57, से 60 तक शामिल रहेंगे।

जाेन नाै में शहर के मुख्य मार्गाें काे शामिल किया गया है। इन मुख्य मार्ग में अलवर बाईपास, साेहना-तावडू हाईवे, गाैरवपथ, मंशा चाैक से भिवाड़ी माेड, रिलेक्सा चाैक सहित शहर की अन्य सड़काें काे शामिल किया गया है। जाेन नाै में 42 कर्मचारी, दाे ट्रैक्टर और एक लाेडर रहेगा।

  • प्रत्येक जाेन की निगरानी करने के लिए सुपरवाइजर नियुक्त किए जाएंगे, उनसे हर दिन सफाई व्यवस्था का फीडबैक लिया जाएगा। शहर में सफाई काे लेकर काेई समस्या नहीं रहेगी। सफाई और लाइट संबंधित शिकायताें के लिए जल्द ही टाेल फ्री नंबर की व्यवस्था की जाएगी। - मुकेश शर्मा, आयुक्त, नगर परिषद

सफाई व्यवस्था में कमी की शिकायत के लिए नया प्रकोष्ठ बनाया
नगर परिषद में 120 स्थायी सफाई कर्मचारी हैं। नगर परिषद के स्थायी सफाई कर्मचारी वार्ड संख्या एक से 20 में सफाई व्यवस्था संभालेंगे। सफाई व्यवस्था काे बेहतर बनाने के लिए नगर परिषद कार्यालय में शिकायत प्रकाेष्ठ बनेगा। जिसमें ठेकेदार और नगर परिषद कर्मचारी प्रत्येक जाेन का अलग रजिस्टर लेकर बैठेंगे। यहां ऑनलाइन, फाेन और व्यक्तिगत रूप से आने वाली शिकायतें दर्ज हाेंगी और उनका निस्तारण हाेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें