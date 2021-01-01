पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फूलबाग थाना इलाके की घटना:कंपनी के मजदूरों को हथियार दिखा बंधक बनाया, 10 लाख का माल ले गए बदमाश

भिवाड़ी2 घंटे पहले
भिवाड़ी. औद्योगिक इलाके में स्थित कंपनी, जहां से सामान चोरी हुआ।
  • रात करीब साढ़े 12 बजे दीवार फांदकर अंदर घुसे बदमाश

फूलबाग थाना क्षेत्र के रीको औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में बंद हो चुकी एक कंपनी के परिसर में दाखिल होकर बदमाशों ने हथियारों के बल पर मजदूरों को बंधक बना लिया। बदमाश यहां करीब तीन घंटे तक आतंक मचाते रहे और गाड़ी में लादकर करीब दस लाख का माल ले गए। घटना को लेकर फूलबाग थाने में मामला दर्ज कराया गया है।

फूलबाग थाना इलाके के औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में स्थित उजाला पंप कंपनी के बंद होने के बाद प्लांट की मशीनरी व सामान को एनसीएलटी कोर्ट दिल्ली के माध्यम से रोक इंटरनेशनल इंडिया नाम की फर्म ने ऑक्शन में खरीद लिया था। फिलहाल इसी फर्म के मजदूर यहां से सामान को निकालने में लगे हैं। रात करीब साढ़े 12 बजे दीवार कूद कर कुछ बदमाश कंपनी में दाखिल हुए और उन्होंने हथियार दिखाकर कंपनी के गार्ड राम शिरोमणि व उसके एक साथी को बंधक बना लिया। दोनों के हाथ बांध दिए और प्लांट के दूसरे हिस्से सो रहे मजदूरों के बारे में जानकारी ली।

हथियारों से डरकर गार्ड उन्हें उस जगह ले गया जहां अन्य मजदूर सो रहे थे। सभी को बदमाशों ने हथियारों से डरा कर हाथ-पैर बांधकर एक कमरे में बंद कर दिया और सभी के मोबाइल ले लिए। गार्ड राम शिरोमणि ने बताया कि हम सब को कमरे में बंद कर एक बदमाश ने साथी मजदूर माजिद का मोबाइल लेकर अपने साथियों को फोन किया कि वो गाड़ी लेकर अंदर आ जाएं। इसके बाद कंपनी में किसी वाहन के अंदर आने की आवाज सुनी। दो बदमाश हथियार लेकर कमरे के गेट पर खड़े रहे। सुबह 3 बजे जाकर वो बमुश्किल बंधन से मुक्त हुए तो घटना के संबंध में मालिक को सूचना दी।

120 मोटर, 250 किलो पीतल के बुश सहित अन्य सामान ले गए

कंपनी में पुरानी मशीनों के अलावा काफी फ्रेश आइटम भी रखे हुए हैं। बदमाशों ने उस हिस्से में हाथ साफ किया जहां बड़ी-बड़ी मोटर रखी थी। यहां से बदमाश करीब 120 मोटर, 250 किलो पीतल के बुश, दो एलपीजी सिलेंडर, इन्वर्टर, बैटरी, प्रिंटर चोरी कर ले गए। घटना को लेकर दिल्ली निवासी शाबाद चौधरी ने फूलबाग थाने में मामला दर्ज कराया है।

आए दिन वारदात, पुलिस के हाथ खाली

इलाके में एक के बाद एक जिस तरह वारदातें हो रही है, उसने इलाके में पुलिस गश्त पर सवालियां निशान लगा दिए हैं। आए दिन बदमाश क्षेत्र में बड़ी-बड़ी वारदातों को अंजाम दे रहे हैं। एक सप्ताह के अंदर यह तीसरी बड़ी वारदात फूलबाग थाना इलाके में है। 28 जनवरी की अलसुबह शहर के मंशा चौक से भिवाड़ी मोड़ की तरफ जाने वाले मार्ग पर स्थित आईसीआईसीआई बैंक के एटीएम को गैस कटर से काट कर बदमाश 6.61 लाख रुपए पार कर ले गए थे।

वारदात से पहले बदमाशों ने एटीएम के सीसीटीवी स्प्रे से ब्लैक कर दिए थे। इस घटना में भी पुलिस के हाथ खाली है। 31 जनवरी की रात थड़ा इलाके में बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने हथियारों के बल पर एक ज्वेलर को लूट लिया था। बदमाश सोने, चांदी की तीन चेन व तीस हजार रुपए लूट ले गए थे।

