पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

प्राइवेट सेक्टर में रोजगार:सरकार की साख बचाने में साथ दे रहा जापान, 18 हजार करोड़ का निवेश कर 40 हजार लोगों को दे रहा रोजगार

भिवाड़ी2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भिवाड़ी में स्थित जापान की याजाकी कंपनी।
  • नीमराना में 50 कंपनियों में 18 हजार तो भिवाड़ी में 20 कंपनियों में 22 हजार लोग कार्यरत
  • 2010 में स्कूटर और बाइक बनाने का प्लांट भी लगा लिया, आज भिवाड़ी में होंडा और इससे संबंधित 15 बड़ी कंपनियां चल रही हैं जिनमें करीब 11 हजार करोड़ रुपए का निवेश हो रहा है

बिहार चुनाव में सबसे बड़ा मुद्दा बेरोजगारी का है। राजनीतिक दल रोजगार के नए-नए वादे कर जनता को लुभाने में लगे हैं । वहीं राजस्थान में सरकार की साख बचाने के लिए भारत का भरोसेमंद मित्र देश जापान आगे है । जापान ने जिले के भिवाड़ी और नीमराना में 70 कंपनियां लगा 18 हजार करोड़ रुपए का निवेश किया है । वहीं इसमें प्रत्यक्ष रुप से 40 हजार को रोजगार भी दिया है । अलवर में संभावनाओं को देखते हुए वर्ष 2007 में जापान ने अपनी कंपनियां यहां लगाना शुरु की । भिवाड़ी के टपूकड़ा में जहां होंडा ने अपना कार बनाने का प्लांट लगाया।

वहीं तीन साल बाद वर्ष 2010 में स्कूटर और बाइक बनाने का प्लांट भी लगा लिया। आज भिवाड़ी में होंडा और इससे संबंधित 15 बड़ी कंपनियां चल रही हैं। जिनमें करीब 11 हजार करोड़ रुपए का निवेश हो रहा है । वहीं जापान की पांच अन्य कंपनियां भी यहां 500 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश कर रही हैं । इन कंपनियों में 22 हजार लोग काम कर रहे हैं । वहीं नीमराना में भी वर्ष 2007 में जापानी जोन बना । इसके बाद लगातार वहां कंपनियां आने लगी। आज नीमराना में जापानी जोन 1200 एकड़ में फैला है। जिसमें 50 कंपनियां लगी हैं । इन कंपनियों में जापान का करीब 6500 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश है । जिनमें 18 हजार लोग काम कर रहे हैं।

इन देशों ने भी दिखाई रुचि : जापान के अतिरिक्त कई अन्य देशों ने भी रुचि दिखाई । भिवाड़ी में फ्रांस की मारकम इमेज प्रा.लि, लाफार्ज बोरल एंड जिप्सम सेंट गोबेन, अमेरिका की लुटिका, जर्मनी की ओकेप और डॉ. ओटकर, कोरिया की हेनन, यूके की लुटिका, कपारी इंजीनियरिंग आदि भी लगी हैं।

जापानी जोन आने से नीमराना का देशभर में नाम हुआ है। कंपनियों में रोजगार के अतिरिक्त अन्य तरह से भी लोग रोजगार से जुड़े हैं। 12 हजार एकड़ में फैले जापानी जोन में करीब 50 कंपनियां हैं।
-सुभाष चंद गर्ग, एसआरएम, नीमराना

भिवाड़ी में जापान की बड़ी कंपनियां
कंपनी का नाम निवेश (करोड़) रोजगार
होंडा कार इंडिया लिमिटेड 6925 8000
होंडा बाइक और स्कूटर 1369 5000
गापाई ऑटो 412 500
बेस टैक्स 236 800
युटाका 185 400
एफसीसी रीको 145 1600
याचियों 105 100
होंडा लॉजिस्टिक एक्सपोर्ट 154.50 700
होंडा मोटर इंडिया 450 1200
ग्लोबल ऑटो पार्टस 50 100
नीमराना में जापान की बड़ी कंपनियां
डायकिन एयर कंडीशनिंग 1300 2700
निसान ब्रेक 240 1638
एसीआई मिटसुई प्राइम एडवांस 150 200
इमासेन मैन्युफैक्चरिंग 40 115
टकाटा इंडिया 50 300
मिकूनी 186 1120
यूनीचार्म हाइजेनिक 160 825
एलाइड जेबी फ्रिक्शन 93 500
वाइटेक इंडिया प्रा. लि. 98 400
निडेक इंडिया प्रा. लि. 230 800
केहिन इंडिया मैन्युफैक्चरिंग 674 700

होंडा सहित अन्य जापानी कंपनियों के चलते भिवाड़ी में रोजगार के बड़े अवसर खुले हैं । इन कंपनियों में करीब 22 हजार लोग काम कर रहे हैं ।
-वीके जैन, एसआएम, रीको यूनिट दो

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें