पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

राहत भरी खबर:9 दिन से भिवाड़ी में एक भी केस नहीं, अब ब्लॉक में 9 बूथों पर लगेगा टीका

भिवाड़ीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
टीका लगवाते बीसीएमओ। - Dainik Bhaskar
टीका लगवाते बीसीएमओ।
  • पूरे ब्लॉक में एक भी नहीं, सिर्फ भिवाड़ी में तीन केस एक्टिव

क्षेत्र में कोरोना की वैक्सीनेशन का कार्य अब रफ्तार पकड़ने लगा है। शुरुआती टीकाकरण में किसी तरह की कोई परेशानी नहीं आने बाद अब इसे तेज करने की कवायद शुुरु कर दी गई है। इसके लिए अब तक टीकाकरण की जो प्लानिंग अलवर से तैयार करके दी जा रही थी अब उसकी जिम्मेदारी प्रत्येक ब्लॉक को दे दी गई है।

चिकित्सा विभाग के ब्लॉक स्तर के अधिकारी टीकाकरण की योजना बनाकर प्रथम चरण के शेष रहे फ्रंट लाइन वर्करों को जल्द से जल्द वैक्सीन लगाने का काम पूरा कराएंगें। ऐसे में तिजारा ब्लॉक को लेकर पूर्व में बनाई गई वैक्सीनेशन की प्लानिंग में भी अब बड़े बदलाव किए गए हैं।

ब्लॉक में अभी चार बूथों पर टीकाकरण किया जा रहा था लेकिन अब इसे नौ बूथों पर शुरु करने की तैयारी है। इस बीच राहत भरी खबर यह है कि अब पूरे तिजारा ब्लॉक में कोरोना के केवल 3 एक्टिव केस रह गए हैं जो भी भिवाड़ी के हैं। तिजारा ब्लॉक में वैक्सीनेशन की शुरुआत भिवाड़ी से 16 जनवरी को हुई थी, पहले दिन ही 90 फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर को टीके लगाए गए थे। इसके बाद टपूकड़ा व तिजारा सीएचसी पर भी वैक्सीन लग चुके हैं। शुरुआती दौर में टीकाकरण के सफल रहने के बाद अब चिकित्सा विभाग को इसको गति देने की तैयारी में है।

इसके लिए ब्लॉक स्तर पर ही वैक्सीनेशन की प्लानिंग तैयार कर वैक्सीन के लिए निर्धारित किए गए बूथों को निर्देश जारी किए जाएंगें। पहले तिजारा ब्लॉक में 25 वैक्सीनेशन बूथ तैयार किए गए थे। इनमें पांच सीएचसी, 18 पीएचसी सहित टपूकड़ा का पारस हॉस्पिटल व भिवाड़ी का गोपीनाथ अस्पताल शामिल किए गए थेे। इनमें से भिवाड़ी सीएचसी, गोपीनाथ अस्पताल, टपूकड़ा व तिजारा सीएचसी पर टीकाकरण का काम चल रहा है।

पहले सभी सीएचसी व पीएचसी पर वैक्सीनेशन बूथों पर टीका लगाने की योजना था लेकिन अब संसाधनों के हिसाब से उक्त तीनों सेंटरों के अलावा भिवाड़ी में ईएसआईसी अस्पताल, चौपानकी पीएचसी, इसरोदा, कारोली व भिण्डूसी पीएचसी में भी टीके लगाए जाएंगे। इनमें उन पीएचसी को चुना है जिनके आसपास ही अन्य पीएचसी का इलाका लगता है और वो उनके एरिया को आसानी से कवर कर लें।

इसकी तैयारी के तौर पर सोमवार को यह सिस्टम शुरु भी करा दिया गया। सोमवार को तिजारा सीएचसी पर हुए वैक्सीनेशन में रुपबास व बाघोर पीएचसी तथा टपूकड़ा सीएचसी पर हुए टीकाकरण में मिलकपुर तुर्क व सारेकलां पीएचसी के कर्मचारियों, स्वास्थ्य मित्रों, आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता, आशा-सहयोगिनी को टीके लगाए गए। पहले इन सभी पीएचसी पर ही वैक्सीनेशन बूथ पर टीके लगवाने की योजना था, जिसे अब बदल दिया गया है।

बीसीएमओ यादव ने बताया कि जैसे-जैसे वैक्सीनेशन का काम रफ्तार पकड़ रहा है, उधर कोरोना के नए केस सामने आने भी कम हो गए हैं। पूरे ब्लॉक में फिलहाल केवल तीन ही एक्टिव केस बचे हैं, ये भी भिवाड़ी के हैं। अभी ब्लॉक में नियमित तौर पर करीब 250 कोरोना के सैंपल लिए जा रहे हैं।

भिवाड़ी में पिछले नौ दिन से एक भी नया कोरोना केस नहीं मिला है, जो बड़ी राहत की खबर है। डॉ. यादव ने बताया कि टीका लगवाने में किसी को कोई शंका नहीं होनी चाहिए, अभी तक 607 लोगों को टीका लग चुका है लेकिन किसी को कोई तकलीफ नहीं हुई है।

ब्लॉक में 1310 को लगने है टीके
बीसीएमओ डॉ. मनोज यादव ने बताया ब्लॉक में 1917 फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर को टीके लगाए जाने का लक्ष्य था। इसमें से 607 वर्करों को टीका लग चुका है, शेष रहे 1310 को हमें शीघ्र टीका लगाने का लक्ष्य है। इसके लिए चार और पीएचसी पर वैक्सीनेशन बूथ तैयार किए गए हैं।

जहां 27 जनवरी को वैक्सीनेशन होगा। वहीं भिवाड़ी सीएचसी प्रभारी डॉ. कमलकिशोर शर्मा ने बताया कि भिवाड़ी में अभी दो बूथों पर वैक्सीनेशन चल रहा है। ईएसआईसी अस्पताल को भी बूथ बनाया जाएगा। ताकि वैक्सीनेशन के कार्य को शीघ्र पूरा किया जा सके।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser