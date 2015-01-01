पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:प्रसारण निगम के तीन व मीटर शाखा का एक कर्मचारी बिजली चाेरी करते पकड़ा

भिवाड़ी4 घंटे पहले
निगम के जीएसएस क्वार्टर में रह रहे कर्मचारी ही बिजली चाेरी करते पकड़े गए हैं। ओएंडएम की विजिलेंस चेकिंग में प्रसारण निगम के तीन और डिस्कॉम की मीटर शाखा का एक कर्मचारी बिजली चाेरी करते हुए पकड़ा गया है। जिनकी वीसीआर भरी गई है। निगम के क्वार्टर में रह रहे निगम कर्मचारियाें के एक क्वार्टर में हाे रही बिजली चाेरी का वीडियाे बनाकर एसई ओएंडएम राज सिंह यादव काे भेजा गया।

जब बिजली चाेरी का मामला एसई यादव की जानकारी में आया ताे उन्हाेंने स्थानीय अभियंताओं काे इस मामले में कार्रवाई करने के निर्देश दिए। जिसके बाद निगम के एक के बाद एक चार कर्मचारी बिजली चाेरी करते पकड़े गए हैं। जानकारी के अनुसार 220 केवी जीएसएस क्वार्टर में रहने वाले प्रसारण निगमकर्मी छंगाराम, 132 केवी जीएसएस नीलम चाैक में रहने वाले प्रसारण निगमकर्मी अभिषेक पाठक एवं मीटर सेक्शन का कर्मचारी प्रकाश और 132 केवी जीएसएस चाैपानकी में रहने वाले प्रसारण निगमकर्मी मनाेज जाटव काे बिजली चाेरी करते हुए पकड़ा गया है।

  • एक्सईएन ओएंडएम द्वारा मुझे रिपाेर्ट भेजे जाने के बाद बिजली चाेरी करते पकड़े गए कर्मचारियाें पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। - हरीश वर्मा, एसई, प्रसारण निगम
  • मीटर सेक्शन में जाे कर्मी बिजली चाेरी करते पकड़ा गया है उसकी रिपाेर्ट एसई एमएंडपी काे भेज दी गई है। उन्हें ही कार्रवाई करनी है। - राज सिंह यादव, एसई, ओएंडएम
