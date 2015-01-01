पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:पीएफ की राशि नहीं कराई जमा, कंपनी प्रबंधन पर मामला दर्ज

भिवाड़ी4 घंटे पहले
फूलबाग थाने में एक कंपनी कर्मचारी ने कंपनी प्रबंधन के खिलाफ पीएफ की राशि हड़पने का मामला कोर्ट के आदेश पर दर्ज कराया है । यूआईटी सेक्टर पांच निवासी धर्मसिंह ने दर्ज इस्तगासे में बताया है कि वह रेडियंट पॉलिमर्स कंपनी में ठेकेदार के पास मई से जुलाई 2013 तक वैल्डर के तौर पर काम करता था । अगस्त 2013 में कंपनी की तरफ से कंपनी रोल पर काम करने लगा ।

पहले कंपनी का नाम रेडियंट कम प्लास्ट प्रा.लि. था जो बाद में रेडियंट पॉलिमर्स हो गया। उसकी सैलरी से पीएफ काटकर कंपनी शेष राशि उसे वेतन के तौर पर देती थी। कंपनी ने उसके 14 माह के पीएफ की राशि वेतन से तो काट ली लेकिन जमा नहीं कराई।

उसके अलावा कंपनी के 100-150 कर्मचारियों के करीब 20 लाख रुपए से अधिक की रकम पीएफ में जमा नहीं कराई जिससे उनको पेंशन में परेशानी आएगी । रिपोर्ट में कंपनी के डायरेक्टर नलीन वैल, जीएम हरिमोहन गुप्ता, एचआर हैड दिव्या, एचआर गिरिशा सिंह, प्लांट हैड आरके राणा को नामजद किया गया।

