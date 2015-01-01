पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भिवाड़ी में बड़ा हादसा टला:अनियंत्रित होकर डंपर पुलिस चौकी की दीवार तोड़ अंदर घुसा, पुलिसकर्मी बाल-बाल बचा

अलवर4 मिनट पहले
टपूकड़ा थाना क्षेत्र के मेगा हाईवे रोड पर स्थित कजारिया पुलिस चौकी का मामला।
  • सूचना के बाद पहुंची टपूकड़ा थाना पुलिस ने डंपर को क्रेन की मदद से हटवाया
  • पांच दिन पहले यहां से 100 दूर हुई थी दुर्घटना

जिले के भिवाड़ी क्षेत्र के टपूकड़ा में मंगलवार को एक बार फिर अनियंत्रित डंपर हाईवे पर स्थिर पुलिस चौकी में जा घुसा। हादसे में पुलिस चौकी में मौजूद पुलिस कर्मी बाल-बाल बच गया। टक्कर मारकर डंपर पलट गया। इससे पहले शुक्रवार को भी ऐसा ही हादसा चौकी से महज 100 मीटर दूर कजारिया कंपनी के गेट पर हुआ था। इसमें एक डंपर कंपनी का गेट तोड़ते हुए अंदर घुस गया था। उसमें भी एक व्यक्ति की जान बच गई थी।

टपूकड़ा थाना क्षेत्र के मेगा हाईवे रोड पर स्थित कजारिया पुलिस चौकी पर अल सुबह एक डंपर अनियंत्रित होकर पुलिस चौकी की दीवार तोड़कर अंदर घुस गया। घटना के वक्त चौकी में मौजूद एक पुलिस कर्मी बाल-बाल बच गया। घटना के बाद मेगा हाईवे रोड पर जाम लग गया। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने डंपर को क्रेन की मदद से रोड से हटवाया व जब्त किया।

घटना के समय चौकी में मौजूद पुलिसकर्मी सिकंदर बाल-बाल बचा। गनीमत रही कि हादसे के समय चौकी के अन्दर अन्य पुलिसकर्मी मौजूद नहीं थे, नहीं तो बड़ा अनहोनी हो सकती थी। टपूकड़ा पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है। शुरुआती जांच में डंपर चालक को झपकी लगना का मामला सामने आ रहा है।

घटना के बाद थाने की दीवार टूट गई और डंपर पलट गया।
घटना के बाद थाने की दीवार टूट गई और डंपर पलट गया।

शुक्रवार को भी हुआ था हादसा
इससे पहले शुक्रवार को टपूकड़ा थाना क्षेत्र के मेगा हाईवे रोड पर कजारिया कंपनी के सामने तेज गति से आते एक डंपर ने पहले कैंटर को टक्कर मारी। उसके बाद कंपनी का गेट तोड़ते हुए गाड़ी अंदर घुस गई। घटना के दौरान एक युवक डंपर के सामने आ गया। किस्मत अच्छी होने के कारण युवक बाल-बाल बचा। गनीमत रही कि हादसे के समय डंपर गेट तोड़कर खाली जगह की तरफ गया नहीं तो गेट के ऊपर मौजूद कई गार्ड चपेट में आ सकते थे।

