पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

त्योहार:समय ने करवा चाैथ के तरीके बदले लेकिन भावना वही

भिवाड़ीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

उम्र तुझे मेरी भी लग जाए, काश तेरी सांसें मुझमे बस जाए। यह दाे लाइन ही काफी हैं करवा चाैथ पर पति और पत्नी के खूबसूरत रिश्ते काे बयां करने के लिए। महिलाओं का अपने पति के लिए प्यार इस दिन एक अलग ही चमक लिए हुए हाेता है। जैसे-जैसे समय बढ़ता है पति व पत्नी के रिश्ते का रंग एक-दूसरे पर चढ़ने लगता है।

करवा चाैथ रखने का हर उम्र में एक अलग ही मजा है। चाहे पहली करवा चाैथ का क्रेज हाे या 40 करवा चाैथ रखने पर आए अनुभव की समझ। लेकिन इस त्याैहार की मूल भावना आज भी वैसी ही है। भास्कर ने उम्र के अलग-अलग पड़ाव देख चुकी महिलाओं से बात की। साथ ही उनके मन की बात भी जानी कि इतने सालाें में करवा चाैथ में क्या बदलाव आए और इस बार की खास तैयारियां क्या हैं।

खास है पहला करवा चाैथ का व्रत
अपना पहला करवा चाैथ मना रही एवलाेन रजिडेंसी साेसायटी निवासी दीपाली राणा इस दिन का काफी समय से इंतजार कर रही हैं। वह बताती हैं कि उनकी लव मैरिज है। पति विशाल राणा हर कदम पर मेरा साथ देते है। इनकी लंबी उम्र के लिए आराम से पूरे दिन बिना खाए खाए पीए रह सकती हूं। इसलिए भूखे रहने का डर बिल्कुल नहीं सता रहा।

ससुराल में पहला करवा चाैथ धूमधाम से मनाने काे लेकर खुश जरूर हूं। चाचा,चाची, मामी व ताईजी समेत पूरा परिवार घर पर इकट्ठा हाे चुका है। सबकी तरफ से ढेर सारे ताेहफे मिलने वाले हैं। इस खास दिन के लिए शादी के समय ही साड़ी सासू मां ने दिला दी थी, साथ ही एक दिन पहले सरगी भी दी है, जिसमें श्रृंगार का पूरा सामान है। ननद उनके लिए रात काे व्रत खाेलने के लिए स्पेशल खाना बनाने वाली है। पति की तरफ से मलने वाले सरप्राइज गिफ्ट व केयर के लिए भी वह एक्साइटेड हैं।

करवा चाैथ पर लेती हूं नया सामान
इस साल अपना दसवां करवा चाैथ मना रही एवलाेन साेसायटी की अपूर्वा आर्या बताती हैं कि इतना लंबा समय बीतने के बाद आज भी इस त्याैहार का क्रेज कम नहीं हुआ। एक महीने पहले से इस दन का इंतजार हाेने लगता है। पंजाबियाें में वैसे भी करवा चाैथ काे दिवाली के जैसे सेलीब्रेट किया जाता है। हर साल कपड़े और सजने संवरने का सारा सामान नया ही लिया जाता है।

एक भी चीज पुरानी नहीं पहनी जाती। फिर चाहे कंगन हाे या िसंदूर। करवा चाैथ के लिए सब कुछ नया ही आता है। एक महीने पहले से करवा चाैथ की खरीदारी शुरू हाे जाती है। इस दिन पति हिमांशु आर्या सरगी कराने के लिए सुबह 4 बजे साथ ही उठते हैं। सरगी की थाली खुद तैयार करते हैं जिसमें अनार, सेब, बादाम व दूध फीनी ताे जरूर हाेते हैं। उस दिन घर के हर काम में पति की मदद दिलती है और शाम काे खाना भी पति ही बनाते हैं। साथ ही सरप्राइज गिफ्ट मिल जाए ताे इस दन की खुशी बढ़ जाती है।

अब प्यार के लिए रखते हैं व्रत
अपने विवाह के 19 साल पूरे करने वाली निमई ग्रीन साेसायटी की निशि पंडित कहती हैं कि इतने साल एक दूसरे के साथ बिताने के बाद पति और पत्नी की आपसी समझ व प्यार बढ़ जाता है। शादी की शुरुआती साल में व्रत परंपरा के लए रखा जाता था। अब पति विमल पंडित के प्यार के लिए रखा जाता है। साथ ही पहले ज्यादा भूख सहन नहीं हाेती थी लेकिन कई सालाें से व्रत रखने के कारण अब भूखे रहने की आदत हाे गई।

अब एक दिन पहले कुछ हैवी खाना खा लेते हैं ताकि अगले दिन ज्यादा कमजाेरी न आए। वह बताती हैं कि इन सालाें में त्याैहार मनाने की परंपरा ताे नहीं बदली है। लेकिन अच्छे से तैयार हाेकर सहेलियाें के साथ फाेटाे खींचने व साेसायटी में सबके साथ नाच गाकर फेस्टिवल काे सेलीब्रेट करने का क्रेज जाे आज है वह पहले नहीं था। अब हम भी इन इन चीजाें का मजा लेकर त्याैहार की खुशी काे दाेगुना कर लेते हैं।

फिल्माें के कारण हुआ करवा चाैथ फेमस
शादी की 40वीं सालगिरह मना रहीं एमवीएल काेरल साेसायटी निवासी नीता गुप्ता का कहना है कि इतने सालाें में करवा चाैथ मनाने की भावना ताे वैसी ही है, लेकिन इसे मनाने के ताैर-तरीकाें में जरुर बदलाव आया है। पहले इतना सजने संवरने की परंपरा नहीं थी। साथ ही छलनी से चांद देखने का भी रिवाज ज्यादा नहीं था। फिल्म और टीवी के कारण ही करवा चाैथ इतना फेमस हाेने लगा।

वे बताती हैं कि मेरे पहले करवा चाैथ पर पति प्रवीण गुप्ता घर पर ही नहीं थे। तब फाेन भी नहीं थे ताे रात काे इनका फाेटाे देखकर ही चांद की पूजा की। एक बार और जब बिजनेस के सिलसिले में करवा चाैथ के दिन पति घर नहीं पहुंच पाए ताे मुझे खुश करने के लए आते समय गिफ्ट में साड़ी जरूर लाए। हमारे यहां मेहंदी लगने के बाद चाकू और मक्सी भी प्रयाेग में नहीं हाेती है और अब ताे बेटे बहू के साथ करवा चाैथ मनाने से इस दन का मजा दाेगुना हाे जाता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें