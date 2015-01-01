पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सम्मान:सामाजिक कुरीतियां दूर करने का लिया निर्णय, विवाह सम्मेलन पर भी हुई चर्चा

कठूमर32 मिनट पहले
  • आदर्श जाट महासभा के अध्यक्ष व कार्यकारिणी सदस्य सम्मानित

कस्बे के महाराजा सूरजमल छात्रावास में आदर्श जाट महासभा के जिलाध्यक्ष तुहीराम चौधरी व कार्यकारिणी सदस्यों का सम्मान कठूमर तहसील अध्यक्ष रमेश चौधरी के नेतृत्व में किया गया। इस दौरान आयोजित बैठक में आदर्श जाट महासभा के जिलाध्यक्ष तुहीराम चौधरी ने सामूहिक विवाह आयोजित करने का प्रस्ताव रखा। जिसे समाज ने सर्वसम्मति से पारित किया गया। साथ ही समाज में व्याप्त कुरीतियों को दूर करने का निर्णय लिया गया।

इस मौके पर जिला संरक्षक एडवोकेट हरीसिंह, सचिव सुवालाल चौधरी, दलवीर बाम्बोली, मानसिंह बसेड़ी, फूलसिंह बाम्बोली रामगढ़ तहसील अध्यक्ष, रामजस चौधरी तहसील अध्यक्ष मालाखेड़ा, महेंद्र चौधरी युवा जिलाध्यक्ष, शेरसिंह हंसावत युवा महामंत्री व सुरेश बिजारणिया को सम्मानित किया गया।

इस अवसर पर टिटपुरी सरपंच हरवीर चौधरी, कल्लू सरपंच बेरका, दयाराम चौधरी सरपंच सहाड़ी, उदय सिंह चौधरी बड़का, नाहर सिंह भरीथर का भी सम्मान किया गया। बैठक में प्रकाश ईसरोता, तेजसिंह रेला, देवेंद्र रेला खेड़ली, लोकमान चौधरी, दीवान सिंह, सुंदर सिंह, डॉ. दिगम्बर सिंह, मोरध्वज सिंह मूंडिया उपस्थित रहे। मंच संचालन एडवोकेट ओमवीर सिंह बींजला ने किया।

